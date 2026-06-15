Excitement is building among fans as the iconic world of Mirzapur prepares to make its big-screen debut. Actress Shweta Tripathi, who won hearts with her portrayal of Golu Gupta, has shared her thoughts on the franchise’s journey, the love from audiences, and her anticipation for the future of the series.

‘Mirzapur Is Pure Love,’ Says Shweta

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to the franchise, Shweta said that Mirzapur has become much more than just a successful series for its cast and crew.

“Mirzapur is pure love for all of us, and Golu is a very special character for me. It has been nearly ten years of being associated with this world across three seasons. Along with success, we have earned immense love, respect, and a deep connection with audiences. The entire cast and crew have become like a family,” she said.

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Why Golu Remains Close To Her Heart

Speaking about her character, Shweta described Golu as a warrior who maintains her dignity despite facing difficult circumstances.

“Golu has gone through tremendous challenges and darkness, especially in Seasons 2 and 3. Yet she remains resilient and determined. That journey is what makes her such a powerful character, and it is one of the reasons I love playing her,” the actress shared.

Shweta also expressed excitement about returning to the role, hinting at her eagerness for the franchise’s next chapter.

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‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Set For September Release

Backed by Amazon, MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026, bringing the crime drama’s gripping world to cinemas for the first time and offering fans a fresh Mirzapur experience on the big screen.