Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of 'Eetha' Ahead Of Trailer Launch: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha Kapoor unveiled Eetha's spooky glimpse, linking it to Stree 2.

Teaser shows eerie scenes and Shraddha's 2026 cinematic appearance.

Eetha is a biopic about Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Film releases December 2026, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a spooky glimpse of her upcoming film Eetha ahead of its trailer launch on October 30. The actress, who was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, has also drawn a connection between the two films through a new social media post, adding to the anticipation surrounding her next release.

Shraddha posted the video on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, giving fans a brief look at the film's atmosphere and her character. The project is backed by Maddock Films, the production house behind the Stree franchise.

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Shraddha Kapoor Teases 'Eetha' With 'Stree 2' Connection

The video begins with the year 2024, when Stree 2 arrived in cinemas and emerged as a major box-office success. It then shows a deserted location with a statue of a woman in one corner, evoking the horror world associated with the Stree films.

The sequence moves to 2026, accompanied by suspenseful, eerie music. Shraddha then appears dressed in a saree, performing a dance on stage in front of a crowd.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Darr ka naam Stree tha...Ab toofan ka naam Eetha Hai!" [Fear was named Stree… Now, the storm is named EETHA!]

The teaser has offered audiences a first look at the film's mood while highlighting the connection with Maddock Films' popular horror-comedy franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

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What Is 'Eetha' About? Release Date And Cast

Eetha will tell the story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. Shraddha Kapoor will portray the celebrated artist in the biographical drama.

The film has attracted attention since the actress's first look was unveiled, with audiences waiting to see her in a role that differs from her previous screen appearances.

Alongside Shraddha, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The music has been composed by the duo Ajay–Atul, adding another notable name to the film's creative team.