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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesShraddha Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of 'Eetha' Ahead Of Trailer Launch: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of 'Eetha' Ahead Of Trailer Launch: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor shares a spooky glimpse of Eetha and confirms its trailer release on October 30. The film will hit cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shraddha Kapoor unveiled Eetha's spooky glimpse, linking it to Stree 2.
  • Teaser shows eerie scenes and Shraddha's 2026 cinematic appearance.
  • Eetha is a biopic about Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
  • Film releases December 2026, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a spooky glimpse of her upcoming film Eetha ahead of its trailer launch on October 30. The actress, who was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, has also drawn a connection between the two films through a new social media post, adding to the anticipation surrounding her next release.

Shraddha posted the video on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, giving fans a brief look at the film's atmosphere and her character. The project is backed by Maddock Films, the production house behind the Stree franchise.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Early Reactions Fills Anupam Kher With 'Immense Joy, Pride' After Los Angeles Premiere

Shraddha Kapoor Teases 'Eetha' With 'Stree 2' Connection

The video begins with the year 2024, when Stree 2 arrived in cinemas and emerged as a major box-office success. It then shows a deserted location with a statue of a woman in one corner, evoking the horror world associated with the Stree films.

The sequence moves to 2026, accompanied by suspenseful, eerie music. Shraddha then appears dressed in a saree, performing a dance on stage in front of a crowd.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Darr ka naam Stree tha...Ab toofan ka naam Eetha Hai!" [Fear was named Stree… Now, the storm is named EETHA!]

The teaser has offered audiences a first look at the film's mood while highlighting the connection with Maddock Films' popular horror-comedy franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

ALSO READ: ‘Meri Sherni Mere Aage Khadi Thi’: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt On 'KBC 18'

What Is 'Eetha' About? Release Date And Cast

Eetha will tell the story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. Shraddha Kapoor will portray the celebrated artist in the biographical drama.

The film has attracted attention since the actress's first look was unveiled, with audiences waiting to see her in a role that differs from her previous screen appearances.

Alongside Shraddha, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The music has been composed by the duo Ajay–Atul, adding another notable name to the film's creative team.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film 'Eetha' about?

'Eetha' is a biographical drama that tells the story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. Shraddha Kapoor portrays the celebrated artist.

How is Shraddha Kapoor's new film 'Eetha' connected to the 'Stree' franchise?

'Eetha' is backed by Maddock Films, the same production house behind the 'Stree' franchise. Shraddha Kapoor also drew a connection herself by stating,

When will 'Eetha' be released and who is directing it?

'Eetha' is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Who are the main cast members of 'Eetha'?

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Stree 2 Eetha Eetha Trailer
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