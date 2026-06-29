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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesShraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Lands In Controversy Ahead Of Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' Lands In Controversy Ahead Of Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has landed in controversy after Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family and NCP demanded the biopic be renamed in the late artist's honour.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha faces title controversy.
  • NCP, Vithabai's family demand title honoring legendary performer.
  • Director Laxman Utekar remains silent on potential name change.
  • Utekar previously faced controversy with his film Chhaava.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has been making headlines ever since its teaser was released. Riding high on the success of Stree 2, the actress is set to return to the big screen with the much-anticipated project. While the teaser has impressed audiences and generated considerable excitement, the film has now found itself caught in an unexpected controversy.

The issue centres around the film’s title.

Soon after the teaser dropped, leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned the decision to name the biopic Eetha. The debate has since gained momentum, with the family of the late Lavani icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar also voicing their concerns.

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Vithabai’s Family Wants Film Renamed

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department believes that a film based on Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s extraordinary life should carry her name. Party members have suggested that the film should instead be titled Vitha or Vithabai, arguing that it would be a more fitting tribute to the legendary performer.

Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra president of the NCP’s Film and Cultural Department, reportedly questioned why the makers chose a different title despite Vithabai’s immense contribution to the worlds of Lavani and Tamasha.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Adding to the growing criticism, members of Vithabai’s family have also reportedly expressed disappointment over the title. Her sons, Kailash and Rajesh, along with her grandson, are said to have urged the makers to reconsider the name and honour the celebrated artist more directly.

So far, director Laxman Utekar has remained silent on the matter, and no official statement has been issued regarding a possible title change.

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At present, there is no confirmation on whether Eetha will be renamed. However, the controversy has sparked a larger conversation about how films based on iconic personalities should acknowledge and celebrate their legacy.

Not Laxman Utekar’s First Brush With Controversy

Interestingly, this is not the first time Laxman Utekar has faced public criticism. His earlier film Chhaava had also sparked controversy after a scene showed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj performing the traditional dance form Lezim. Following backlash, the sequence was eventually removed.

Now, with Eetha yet to hit theatres, the film has once again placed the director under scrutiny.

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Despite the controversy, Eetha remains one of the most talked-about upcoming releases of the year. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Randeep Hooda and Zeeshan Ayyub, is slated to release in cinemas on August 28.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha?

The film's title,

Who is Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was a celebrated Lavani icon. The film

Why do people want the film Eetha to be renamed?

The NCP and Vithabai's family argue that renaming the film to

Has the director responded to the controversy about the film's title?

Director Laxman Utekar has remained silent on the matter so far. No official statement regarding a possible title change has been issued yet.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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