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CBFC certified

Plot follows artist challenging post-Independence India's social restrictions.

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Eetha, which will arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film explores the life of renowned Marathi Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film with a UA 16+ certificate. Its runtime has also been revealed, making it the longest theatrical release of Shraddha's acting career. The film will face competition at the box office from Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, which is scheduled to release on the same day.

Eetha Runtime And Censor Certificate Details

According to the CBFC's official website, Eetha received its certification on November 27. The film was granted a UA 16+ certificate, with Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations Private Limited listed as the applicants. The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 52 minutes and 8 seconds, making it Shraddha Kapoor's longest film to date. It surpasses Saaho, which previously held the distinction with a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes.

Some of her other lengthy theatrical releases include Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2 hours 43 minutes), Haider (2 hours 42 minutes) and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (2 hours 39 minutes).

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Eetha Plot, Cast And Music Album

The makers have also revealed the official synopsis, which centres on a talented Lavani performer who challenges social restrictions and fights to establish her identity in post-Independence India.

The official description reads: 'EETHA follows a gifted Lavani artist born into the margins of society who dares to dream beyond the boundaries of caste, convention, and tradition. Battling prejudice, power, and the relentless demands of a male-dominated, post-Independence India, she forges her own identity and a legacy that can never be erased.'

Alongside Shraddha, the film features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, late Nana Patekar, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta, among others.

The soundtrack includes songs such as Ji Ji Re Ji, Sindoor Se and Mirch Masala.

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Eetha To Clash With Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Apart from its runtime and subject, Eetha has another reason to attract attention. The film will compete with Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's Maatrubhumi at the box office on December 4. Speaking about the simultaneous releases, director Laxman Utekar expressed confidence in his film during a promotional event. Addressing the box office clash with Apoorva Lakhia's war drama, he said:

"Hume apni film pe itna yakeen hai ke aap sabko itni pasand aayegi ke shayad woh bhi ek alag tarah ka world record ho sakta hai. We are sure that Eetha would do well." With both films arriving on the same day, the December 4 box office face-off will be worth watching.