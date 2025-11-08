Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies'Bohot Jyada Excited!' Shraddha Kapoor To Bring Judy Hopps To Life In Zootopia 2

Shraddha Kapoor will voice Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney's 'Zootopia 2'. Disney India announced the casting, praising Kapoor's energy and charm as a perfect fit for the character.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is all set to hop into the vibrant and chaotic world of Disney’s Zootopia 2! The beloved actor will lend her voice to the feisty and endearing rabbit cop Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of the much-awaited sequel.

Shraddha Brings Her Charm to Judy Hopps

Walt Disney Studios India made the exciting announcement, confirming that Shraddha will bring her signature charm and cuteness to the role. Sharing the adorable news, Disney India unveiled a poster featuring Shraddha alongside Judy Hopps, while the Stree actor also shared it on her social media.

Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi — She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi... bachpan se.. Aaj aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!” Shraddha wrote in her Instagram caption.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Makers Praise Shraddha’s Energy and Spirit

The makers expressed their excitement over Shraddha’s inclusion, noting that her energetic and expressive personality perfectly aligns with Judy’s bold, brave, and ever-enthusiastic character. They believe she will make Judy Hopps even more adorable and relatable for Indian audiences.

What to Expect from Zootopia 2

Earlier this year, Disney dropped the official trailer of Zootopia 2, marking the return of the franchise after nine long years. The trailer once again teases the hilarious yet heartwarming chemistry between Judy Hopps and the cunning fox Nick Wilde.

In the sequel, the dynamic duo finds themselves entangled in a brand-new mystery involving a snake suspect, leading to a thrilling chase across the bustling metropolis of Zootopia.

New Twists and Emotions Ahead

The trailer opens with a quirky therapy session designed for pairs struggling to work together, hinting at deeper emotional layers in the story. Unlike the first film, the sequel is expected to explore a blossoming romantic bond between Judy and Nick, adding a fresh twist to their partnership.

Release Date and Team

Directed by Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, Zootopia 2 promises another round of humor, adventure, and heart. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025.

 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
