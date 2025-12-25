Shobhaa De Backs Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Song Amid Saat Samundar Paar Remix Row

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s recently released film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has landed in the middle of a heated online debate following the release of a recreated version of the iconic 1990s song Saat Samundar Paar. While the remix has drawn criticism from sections of the industry and social media users, noted columnist and author Shobhaa De has stepped forward to voice her support for the new rendition.

Shobhaa De Says She ‘Immensedly Enjoyed’ the Remix

On Wednesday, Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share her perspective on the controversy. Posting a promotional still of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday from the film, she made it clear that she did not understand the outrage surrounding the song.

“Don't know what the fuss is about! Not sure about legalities and / or copyright issues. I enjoyed the new version if an old favourite ( " Saat Samundar Paar ") immensely,” she wrote.

Elaborating further, De cited both personal nostalgia and her fondness for the actor as reasons for her appreciation. “One, because i love @kartikaaryan . One of our most underrated actors. Two, because i adore the track. We have a fam/ friends chat group titled "Saat Samundar", after an epic and totally hilarious dance performance at a family wedding,” she added.

She also commented on the film’s overall vibe, describing it as light-hearted and visually appealing. “The new film, "Tu Meri..." etc looks frothy, frivolous and fun. Like "Emily in Rome" . But hopefully, far more entertaining,” she concluded.

Anand Bakshi’s Son Raises Credit Concerns

Shobhaa De’s remarks came a day after lyricist Anand Bakshi’s son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi, publicly criticised the recreated track. Taking to Instagram, Rakesh objected to the crediting format used for the remix, particularly the inclusion of a co-lyricist.

Sharing a screenshot that credited both Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani as lyricists, he expressed his dissatisfaction in the caption: “The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too.”

He further added, “They need to reform it. ASAP. It’s 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can’t effect reform ASAP.”

Karan Nawani has also sung the recreated version of the track.

Legacy of a Cult Classic Song

Originally featured in the 1992 film Vishwatma, Saat Samundar Paar was picturised on Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti and went on to become one of the most recognisable songs of the decade. Even today, it enjoys cult status across generations.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, and hit theatres on December 25.