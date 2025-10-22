Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ Captures Every Girl’s Struggle To Find The Right Partner

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesShehnaaz Gill’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ Captures Every Girl’s Struggle To Find The Right Partner

The trailer for Shehnaaz Gill's "Ikk Kudi" reveals a woman seeking the perfect husband, demanding background checks in his village.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of Shehnaaz Gill's forthcoming laughter ride, "Ikk Kudi" have unveiled the captivating trailer of the film.

The preview opens with advice on how crucial it is for a girl to get the correct partner. Keeping his important lesson in mind, Shehnaaz's character goes on the lookout for her perfect match. When they find a suitable boy for her, she demands to inquire about him from his village, so that any hidden truths about the prospective groom might come forth.

Will she be able to find out what she is looking for before the wedding?

Dropping the trailer on social media, makers wrote, "HAR IKK KUDI DI KAHAANI! (Dizzy emoji) Watch the trailer of #IkkKudi — a journey of love, trust, and finding yourself. (Movie Camera Emoji) Out Now! From the director of Honsla Rakh, Kala Shah Kala & Saunkan Saunkane 1, comes with another unforgettable story — IKK KUDI (Clapper Board Emoji) (Clapper Board Emoji ) Directed by @amarjitsaron (fire emoji) Movie Releasing on 31st October. (sic)"

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on October 31.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, the drama was pushed due to the Punjab floods.

Announcing the new release date on social media, the makers wrote, "The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025. Due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times.(sic)"

Shehnaaz, who is making her debut as a producer with her drama, revealed that she would not have ever said no to "Ikk Kudi".

“Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it’s brimming with warmth, love and fun,” Shehnaaz shared.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant added, “To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn’t have ever said ‘no’ to Ikk Kudi.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Shehnaaz Gill Ikk Kudi
