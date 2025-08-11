‘Shall I Leave?’: Jr NTR Loses Cool At War 2 Event, Calls Hrithik Roshan Brother

On August 10, the 'War 2' pre-release event in Hyderabad saw a tense moment when Jr NTR snapped at a fan mid-speech. The actor, set to make his Bollywood debut in YRF’s Spy Universe, halted his address to firmly reprimand the overzealous attendee for repeated interruptions.

Jr NTR loses cool on stage

While the crowd erupted with cheers for both stars, a video from the event captured Jr NTR briefly losing his cool when the noise refused to die down. Pointing towards a fan, he said, “Brother, shall I leave? What did I just say? Maintain silence when I speak. It won’t take me a second to keep the mic down and leave the stage. Shall I speak? Then, maintain silence.”

Jr NTR praises Hrithik Roshan

During his address, Jr NTR showered praise on Hrithik Roshan, recalling their time filming together. “75 days of working with you have taught me so much. I can’t wait to get back with you on screen again. Thank you so much for treating me as a brother, for welcoming me with open arms. Sir, I come from South India, thanks to Rajamouli that who has erased a lot of boundaries between South and North with his films. Still, every South Indian will have a kind of small doubt about whether he will be accepted or not. Thank you for accepting me with wide arms and giving me that beautiful hug on the first day. I will never forget those moments with you for War 2. And when the film releases on the 14th of August, it is only going to thicken our bond more.”

#JrNTR - "I come from South India and there is a little fear whether they will accept us or not , but thanks to Hrithik sir , he hugged me on the first day and made me very comfortable and treated me as his brother Love you Hrithik sir"#War2 #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/n5EfCs7bIp — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) August 10, 2025

He further expressed his gratitude to his fans for embracing Hrithik: “Every fan of mine who is here, and even those who aren’t, will take care of you, this is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts; your responsibility is ours. Thank you for all your sweetness, greatness, and kindness.”

Addressing comparisons in their dance number Janaab-e-Aali, Jr NTR clarified, “Such comparisons can mislead fans. I think two good dancers complemented each other – it wasn’t a face-off as it is being projected. I want you all to simply enjoy this foot-tapping chartbuster. Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in the country.”

Hrithik’s response

Hrithik, visibly moved, returned the affection, saying, “Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. I see a lot of myself in Tarak. We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now. He is extremely dedicated, has an amazing work ethic, and is a one-take, final-take star. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it.”

The actor added, “We are all brothers and a family. Tarak and I started as co-stars, and we ended up like brothers in real life. I want you all to promise me that you will love my brother the same way forever, because he deserves it.”

War 2 marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. The high-octane action thriller is set for an epic box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, adding another layer of excitement for moviegoers eager to see which giant emerges victorious.