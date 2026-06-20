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HomeEntertainmentMoviesShahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 Records Biggest Opening For A Bollywood Rom-Com In 10 Years

Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 Records Biggest Opening For A Bollywood Rom-Com In 10 Years

Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2', opened strongly with Rs 24 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest opening romantic film of the past decade and surpassing several major Bollywood hits.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cocktail 2 grossed Rs 24 crore worldwide on day one.
  • Became decade's highest-opening romantic film worldwide.
  • Film earned Rs 14.1 crore net domestically first day.
  • This performance surpassed previous romantic films' opening records.

Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 has made a sensational start at the worldwide box office, emerging as the biggest opener in the romantic genre in the last decade. The film has not only lived up to the massive pre-release buzz but has also rewritten records with its impressive day-one performance.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 was one of the year's most anticipated releases. The excitement surrounding the film had been building for weeks, fuelled by its popular soundtrack and well-received trailer. After arriving in cinemas on Friday, June 19, the romantic drama received a mixed response from critics. However, moviegoers have embraced the film, translating the positive word-of-mouth into strong box office numbers.

ALSO READ | Mira Rajput Brings Glamour To 'Cocktail 2' Success Party, Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off Her

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 has delivered a powerful opening both in India and overseas. The makers have now officially revealed the film's first-day earnings.

Cocktail 2 Day 1 India Box Office Collection

The Shahid Kapoor starrer has kicked off its theatrical run on a promising note in the domestic market. On Saturday, production banner Maddock Films shared the film's official opening-day figures.

According to the producers, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 14.1 crore nett in India on its first day. The film's gross domestic collection stood at an impressive Rs 16.64 crore, underlining the strong audience interest in the romantic entertainer.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Collection Day 1

The film has also performed well in international territories. As per the official figures released by the makers, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 7.36 crore from overseas markets.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, the romantic drama registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 24 crore on its opening day, comfortably crossing the Rs 20 crore milestone.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Shares Whether His Wedding To Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Will Be Simple Or Grand

Cocktail 2 Breaks Major Box Office Record

Before Cocktail 2, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held the record for the biggest worldwide opening among Bollywood romantic films, with earnings of Rs 23.32 crore.

Now, Shahid Kapoor's latest release has gone a step further. With a global opening of Rs 24 crore, Cocktail 2 has become the highest-opening romantic film of the past ten years. In doing so, it has also surpassed the opening collections of films such as Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 22–23 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 22.38 crore).

Shahid Kapoor Scores Big After O' Romeo

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor was seen in the action thriller O' Romeo, which had opened to Rs 12.53 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ At NCP MP Supriya Sule’s Daughter’s Sangeet

In comparison, Cocktail 2 has almost doubled that figure on its very first day, marking a significant box office triumph for the actor. With such a strong start, industry watchers and fans alike will now be closely monitoring the film's performance over its opening weekend.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant box office record did Cocktail 2 break on its opening day?

Cocktail 2 became the highest-opening romantic film of the past ten years. It surpassed previous records held by films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

What was the worldwide box office collection of Cocktail 2 on its first day?

On its opening day, Cocktail 2 registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 24 crore. This comfortably crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office on its first day?

According to producers, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 14.1 crore nett in India on its first day. Its gross domestic collection was Rs 16.64 crore.

Who are the main stars featured in the film Cocktail 2?

Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. He is joined by Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Shahid Kapoor Cocktail 2
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