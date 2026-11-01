Shah Rukh Khan’s King Sets New Pre-Release Record, Overseas Rights Fetch Rs 175 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom King secures record Rs 175 crore overseas distribution deal.

Dubai-based Phars Films acquired rights, creating high box-office expectations.

Film needs 350-375 crore overseas to match blockbusters.

Siddharth Anand directs, starring Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has created a major buzz in the trade even before its theatrical release. The film has reportedly secured an overseas theatrical distribution deal worth Rs 175 crore, setting a new record for an Indian film. Dubai-based Phars Films has acquired the international distribution rights through a minimum guarantee (MG) agreement. However, the massive deal also brings significant box-office expectations. To make the investment commercially viable, King will need to deliver an overseas performance comparable to Shah Rukh’s previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.

Phars Film Bags Rs 175 Crore Deal For 'King'

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Phars Films has acquired the overseas theatrical distribution rights of King for a minimum guarantee of Rs 175 crore, equivalent to more than $18 million. This is reportedly the biggest overseas rights deal for an Indian film, with no previous Indian release having crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in terms of an overseas minimum guarantee.

Until now, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had been associated with the overseas distribution of several of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, including Pathaan and Jawan, both of which were released in 2023. However, Phars Films has now reportedly taken over the international distribution rights of King.

The Dubai-based company is not new to the Indian film distribution business. It has previously worked with YRF on several projects and independently handled the overseas distribution of Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

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What Is A Minimum Guarantee Deal?

A minimum guarantee, commonly known as an MG deal, is an arrangement in which a distributor commits a fixed amount to acquire a film's distribution rights. The agreement provides the producers with a committed amount before the film's theatrical performance is known, while the distributor takes on the commercial risk of recovering that investment through ticket sales and other applicable revenue streams.

In the case of King, the reported Rs 175 crore commitment reflects the distributor's confidence in Shah Rukh Khan's overseas box-office appeal. However, the actual financial outcome will depend on the film's theatrical performance, distribution costs and the terms of the agreement.

King’s Box Office Challenge

The reported Rs 175 crore deal has also put the spotlight on the film's overseas box-office expectations. According to trade estimates cited in media reports, overseas distributors typically receive around 50 per cent of the gross box-office collection.

On that basis, King would need to generate approximately Rs 350-375 crore in overseas box-office collections to recover the reported MG investment. This is an estimated break-even benchmark and not an officially announced target by the producers or distributor.

The challenge becomes clearer when compared with Shah Rukh Khan's previous blockbusters. Both Pathaan and Jawan, released in 2023, reportedly collected around Rs 400 crore each in overseas markets. Therefore, King will need to deliver a comparable performance to make the reported deal commercially successful.

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King Release Date, Director And Star Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures. The film features an ensemble cast led by Shah Rukh Khan and includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla. One of the major highlights of the project is the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period. With a reported Rs 175 crore overseas distribution deal already generating headlines, King has set high expectations ahead of its release. Its overseas box-office performance will ultimately determine whether the film can live up to the confidence shown by its international distributor.