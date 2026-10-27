Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' 'Qaatil Nahi Aashiq Hoon' Poster OUT; Teases New Avatar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' new poster has been released.

December 24, 2026 release; poster tagline hints character.

King features Suhana Khan alongside father Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his big-screen return with King after the success of his three-film run in 2023. The superstar, whose films Pathaan and Jawan emerged as blockbusters while Dunki was a hit, has kept fans waiting for his next release. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster of King, offering a glimpse of his striking look and raising excitement around the action entertainer.

ALSO READ: 'Naagin' To Return With A Twist? Ektaa Kapoor Hints At The Franchise's Next Chapter

Shah Rukh Khan’s New ‘King’ Poster

The latest poster presents Shah Rukh Khan in a fierce yet romantic avatar, with a rose between his lips and an intense look in his eyes. The striking visual hints at the film’s mix of action, intensity and romance, while adding a fresh dimension to the superstar’s on-screen persona.

Accompanying the poster is the line, ‘Kattil nahi.. Aashiq hoon…’ [Not a killer, but a lover], which adds to the intrigue surrounding his character. The larger-than-life presentation has given fans another reason to look forward to seeing Khan return to the big screen in a new role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

‘King’ Release Date: When Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Arrive?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026, making it a Christmas release.

With its action-packed presentation and Shah Rukh Khan’s intense new look, the film is already generating anticipation among his fans.

ALSO READ: 'Pratha? Arth?': Amitabh Bachchan Questions Blind Beliefs, Superstitions Passed Down Generations

‘King’ Cast: Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone And Others Join Shah Rukh

King will mark the first time Shah Rukh Khan shares screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles.

The combination of an ensemble cast, Siddharth Anand’s direction and Khan’s return to the big screen has made King one of the films to watch out for this Christmas.