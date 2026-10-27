Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upcoming film releases December 2026, stars SRK, Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a poster for his upcoming film King, but the first look has sparked a debate online. While many fans praised the superstar’s rugged avatar and called the poster powerful, others compared its fiery backdrop and action-hero framing to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Some social media users also accused the makers of using AI-generated artwork, while others pointed to similarities with Donnie Yen’s 2021 action film Raging Fire. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, and marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.

King Poster: Why Are Netizens Comparing It To Dhurandhar 2?

The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged avatar, sporting grey hair, a beard, a distressed leather jacket, and an unbuttoned shirt. He is seen walking with a gun in one hand and a red rose held between his teeth, against what appears to be a burning aircraft.

You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk! ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is Cheap Ai Generated Slop. https://t.co/KAMyVZF4Kv — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) October 27, 2026

Sharing the poster on social media, Shah Rukh captioned it, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 (sic)." The line, which translates to remembering once again that he is not a killer but a lover, also recalls the opening lyrics of the title track of his 1990 film Badshaah.

Look how Sidharth Anand made the poster for #King — first, he picked a poster from Hollywood, then added some fire, and finally threw #ShahRukhKhan into it. 😂😂😂😂Mid Anand https://t.co/QvdMe6RhO2 — Sandeep Pathak (@Im_SPathak) October 27, 2026

While the intense look caught the attention of fans, several users drew comparisons with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film's official poster showed Singh's spy character, Hamza Ali Mazari, walking towards the camera in dark clothing against a burning building.

#King nahi, Queen hoon main... ShahrukhKhan looking “ Chutiya ” in the Poster ! Worst & Shit 💩 Poster of 2026. Welcome to “ LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 ” Club SRK 😆😆🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SVIgpMVlLE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 27, 2026

The similarities in the fiery backdrop and the central character's stance became a talking point, with some users accusing the makers of borrowing the aesthetic. Others went further, criticising the poster's visual quality and alleging that it looked AI-generated.

DHURANDHAR the OG inspiration of KING ----- ~ Aditya Dhar just made a inspirational Blockbuster that inspires many creatives ~ SAME SAME but DIFFERENT kinda vibe ~ Shahrukh Khan's " KING " Poster is similar https://t.co/jdkdT0vo24 — PATEL Unscripted Reviews (@PatelUnscripted) October 27, 2026

One X user wrote, "You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk! ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is cheap AI-generated slop (sic)." Another user posted, "Bro copy script from "leon the professional" and now guess what?? Bro copied the poster too from #Dhurandhar2 #KING Shahrukh Khan for a Reason (sic)."

A third user wrote, "The official #King poster has been copied from the #Dhurandhar2 poster.... But even after copying, SRK looks like a joker in this poster. Even his own fans didn’t like it!! Dhurandhar 2 >>> Remake King (sic)." Another comment read, "Kuch to OG kar liye karo."

One more user criticised the artwork, calling it cheap AI-generated content. Another wrote, "@iamsrk Copy karna bhi theek se nahi aata.. ChatGPT Plus ya koi achha paid tool use kar lete.. #King #Dhurandhar." A further reaction read, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy #Dhurandhar2 #King."

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Fans Praise Shah Rukh Khan's Intense Look

Despite the criticism, many fans welcomed the poster and expressed excitement about seeing Shah Rukh return in an action-heavy role. Some said the first look had raised their expectations for the film's upcoming promotional material. One fan wrote, "The Poster is too Damn Powerfull to make sure #King breaks the 100 Cr India net on its opening day. Bring it on .....!!!! The King of Indian cinema is here (sic)."

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Another wrote, "SHAH RUKH KHAN IS HERE IN & AS KING. Just the kind of intense start I was looking for, and it’s here in full force. Ab poster aisa hai, toh agla glimpse toh kya hi solid hoga! The man is being seen in an avatar where he is loved the most (sic)." The comparisons were not limited to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Some social media users also pointed to similarities between the King poster and Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen's 2021 film Raging Fire.

One comment read, "Ye bhi copy kar li..." Another user questioned the similarities, writing, "Kya yeh sahi hai? #KING." The mixed reactions have placed King's first look at the centre of an online debate, even as fans await more promotional material from the film.

King Release Date, Cast And What To Expect

King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Siddharth Anand, who previously directed him in Pathaan. It also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. Shah Rukh's last theatrical releases were Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023. He later made a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan's debut OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Reports have suggested that another asset from King could be unveiled on November 2, Shah Rukh's 61st birthday, although no official confirmation has been announced. King is also scheduled to release on the same date as Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini. While reports have suggested that the latter could be postponed, there has been no official confirmation so far.

With its December release approaching, King is expected to remain in the spotlight as more details about the film emerge. For now, its first poster has already triggered a fierce debate, with fans celebrating Shah Rukh's look and critics questioning its visual similarities to other action films.