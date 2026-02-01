Shah Rukh Khan To Play Rajinikanth’s Trusted Friend In Jailer 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The excitement around Jailer 2 continues to build as fresh reports shed light on Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about involvement in the sequel. The Rajinikanth-led film, already one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema, is now grabbing headlines for bringing together two of the biggest superstars on screen in what promises to be a memorable collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Character In Jailer 2 Comes Into Focus

According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan will play a significant role in Jailer 2, appearing as a close associate of Rajinikanth’s character. Far from a fleeting appearance, the role is said to position him as a trusted friend and confidant, adding emotional depth to the sequel. The news has sparked widespread excitement among fans, who are eager to see the two icons share screen space.

Mithun Chakraborty Confirms SRK’s Special Appearance

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in the film, putting an end to speculation. As reported by Hindustan Times, a source stated, “Shah Rukh plays the role of Rajinikanth’s close friend and confidante, whom he trusts with his life."

This confirmation has further heightened expectations, with audiences anticipating a powerful dynamic between the two stars.

Vijay Sethupathi Joins The Buzz With A Cameo

Adding to the growing anticipation, Vijay Sethupathi has officially confirmed his participation in Jailer 2. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor revealed that his appearance will be a cameo. He explained that the decision was driven by admiration and respect for Rajinikanth, calling it an experience shaped by affection and a desire to learn, rather than professional obligation.

Nelson Dilipkumar Returns As Director

The sequel is once again helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who returns after the massive success of Jailer in 2023. The action-comedy will see Rajinikanth reprise his lead role, while the film is also expected to feature several prominent names. Reports suggest that Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty may all appear in special roles, making the ensemble particularly star-studded.

What Lies Ahead For Rajinikanth After Jailer 2

Once Jailer 2 is completed, Rajinikanth will move on to his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The film will be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, best known for Don, and co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Music for the project will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film was initially announced with Sundar C as the director, but he later stepped away due to prior commitments. Subsequently, several filmmakers, including Ashwath Marimuthu, Nithilan Saminathan, and Ramkumar Balakrishnan, were reported to have pitched their scripts.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action drama King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. Announced on the third anniversary of Pathaan, the project reunites the blockbuster duo and has already generated strong buzz, especially after a striking teaser showcased SRK in a fierce new avatar against dramatic landscapes.