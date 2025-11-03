Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shah Rukh Khan On Winning His First National Award: 'I Used To Feel Bad 10–15 Years Ago…'

Shah Rukh Khan admitted he once felt disheartened about not winning a National Award but said he now finds validation in his fans’ love, calling his recent win for Jawan a moment of gratitude.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that there was a time when he felt about not getting the National Film Award but he feels grateful that he was finally recognised for the honour for his work in "Jawan".

The actor received his career's maiden National Film Award earlier this year for the year 2023, which he shared with Vikrant Massey of "12th Fail". In an interaction with fans on his 60th birthday on Sunday, Shah Rukh said he loves receiving awards and on many occasions felt bad when he was left out.

"10-15 saal pehle bura bhi lagta tha ki mujhe nahi mila. Kyunki mujhe to aisa lagta hai ki main har baar achhi acting karta hu. ( I used to feel bad that I did not get it 10-15 years ago because I always feel that I do good acting every time)." "I work very hard, but sometimes I have felt bad when my efforts weren’t recognised. Honestly, creative work needs validation, because there’s no other way to measure it. In theatre, when we acted, people applauding gave us that validation," he added.

The actor said about a decade ago he decided that he would seek validation from his fans rather than the number of awards he received. “I decided that whether I get an award or not, meeting the people who love me is the most satisfying. I know that’s not always possible. In the past, I used to meet fans everywhere- malls, streets, trucks, planes, shows. Now I’ve slowed down, and I focus mainly on my films. But for me, this moment with my fans validates everything I do. All awards aside, this moment means a lot," the actor said.

He, however, acknowledged that winning the National Award for the first time was a great milestone for him.

“I am extremely grateful to those who made this choice. My friend Ashutosh Gowariker was on the committee. Ironically, even he feels that I deserved it for his film (Swades)," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
National Film Awards SHAH RUKH KHAN
