ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSRK’s ‘King’, Made On Rs 400 Cr Budget, Earns 109% Profit Ahead Of December Release

SRK’s ‘King’, Made On Rs 400 Cr Budget, Earns 109% Profit Ahead Of December Release

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has reportedly raked in over Rs 800 crore even before its December release. Read on to find out how the film has achieved this impressive pre-release business.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan's King has earned over Rs 800 crore even before its release.
  • Deals include digital, theatrical, satellite, and music rights.
  • This revenue more than doubles its Rs 400 crore budget.
  • The action entertainer releases in theatres on December 24.

Before a single ticket has been sold, Shah Rukh Khan’s King has reportedly raked in Rs 835 crore, more than double its estimated Rs 400 crore budget. With the film arriving in theatres on December 24, the superstar’s long-awaited return is already shaping up as a financial juggernaut.

The business reportedly comes from various pre-release deals, including digital streaming, domestic and overseas theatrical, satellite and music rights.

‘King’ Earns Over Rs 800 Cr Ahead Of Release

1- Digital rights: Netflix has reportedly acquired global streaming rights across all languages for Rs 275 crore.

2- Domestic theatrical rights: Pen Marudhar has reportedly bought all-India distribution rights for Rs 250 crore.

3- Overseas theatrical rights: Phars Films has reportedly acquired these through a minimum guarantee (MG) deal worth Rs 175 crore.

4- Satellite rights: The film has reportedly sold its satellite or TV rights for Rs 90 crore.

5- Music rights: The music has fetched another Rs 45 crore.

ALSO READ| Bombay HC Grants Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Legal Protection Against Piracy Ahead Of November 5 Release

Against a Rs 400 crore budget, the reported deals leave a gap of Rs 435 crore, roughly 109% of the production cost. That said, these figures are based on reported deals and do not reflect final profit. Distribution, marketing and other expenses still need to be factored in.

About ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is his second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The action entertainer also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal, among others.

ALSO READ| Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Cr Extortion Threat From Caller Claiming To Be Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

The film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The track shows SRK romancing Deepika, while also hinting at the action-packed world of the upcoming film.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which also features an English rap penned by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics by Kumaar.

King arrives in theatres on December 24. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King' earned before its release?

King has reportedly raked in Rs 835 crore from various pre-release deals. This amount is more than double its estimated budget of Rs 400 crore.

When is the movie 'King' scheduled to be released?

The film 'King' starring Shah Rukh Khan is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.

Who directed 'King' and who are its main stars?

Siddharth Anand directed 'King', his second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji.

Which company acquired the global streaming rights for 'King'?

Netflix has reportedly acquired the global streaming rights for 'King' across all languages. The deal was valued at Rs 275 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + KING ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Bombay HC Grants Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Legal Protection Against Piracy Ahead Of November 5 Release
Bombay HC Grants Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Legal Protection Against Piracy Ahead Of November 5 Release
Movies
'Hanuman Ansh' Makers Issue Warning Over Film Rights After Rs 342 Crore Box-Office Success
'Hanuman Ansh' Makers Issue Warning Over Film Rights After Rs 342 Crore Box-Office Success
Movies
'SRK Did It Dirty To Them': Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Look In 'King' Song Has Internet Revisiting Besharam Rang Row
'SRK Did It Dirty To Them': Deepika Padukone’s Saffron Look In 'King' Song Has Internet Revisiting Besharam Rang Row
Movies
Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday
Advertisement

Videos

Gen Z Uprising: Youth Protests Spread Across Major European Cities
Political Storm: Maulana Jarjis' Viral Statement Sparks Controversy in UP
Political Storm: Dia Mirza's Diwali Appeal Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Political Row: Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Appeal Sparks Mumbai Controversy
Birthday Tradition: Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His Birthday With Fans at Mannat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget