SRK’s ‘King’, Made On Rs 400 Cr Budget, Earns 109% Profit Ahead Of December Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan's King has earned over Rs 800 crore even before its release.

Deals include digital, theatrical, satellite, and music rights.

This revenue more than doubles its Rs 400 crore budget.

The action entertainer releases in theatres on December 24.

Before a single ticket has been sold, Shah Rukh Khan’s King has reportedly raked in Rs 835 crore, more than double its estimated Rs 400 crore budget. With the film arriving in theatres on December 24, the superstar’s long-awaited return is already shaping up as a financial juggernaut.

The business reportedly comes from various pre-release deals, including digital streaming, domestic and overseas theatrical, satellite and music rights.

‘King’ Earns Over Rs 800 Cr Ahead Of Release

1- Digital rights: Netflix has reportedly acquired global streaming rights across all languages for Rs 275 crore.

2- Domestic theatrical rights: Pen Marudhar has reportedly bought all-India distribution rights for Rs 250 crore.

3- Overseas theatrical rights: Phars Films has reportedly acquired these through a minimum guarantee (MG) deal worth Rs 175 crore.

4- Satellite rights: The film has reportedly sold its satellite or TV rights for Rs 90 crore.

5- Music rights: The music has fetched another Rs 45 crore.

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Against a Rs 400 crore budget, the reported deals leave a gap of Rs 435 crore, roughly 109% of the production cost. That said, these figures are based on reported deals and do not reflect final profit. Distribution, marketing and other expenses still need to be factored in.

About ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is his second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The action entertainer also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal, among others.

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The film’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The track shows SRK romancing Deepika, while also hinting at the action-packed world of the upcoming film.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which also features an English rap penned by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics by Kumaar.

King arrives in theatres on December 24.