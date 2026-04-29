Shah Rukh Khan Didn’t Charge Fee For THIS Film With Salman, Madhuri And Aishwarya - Here’s Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Superstars' support and director's vision led to eventual release.

The romantic drama Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is considered one of the memorable films of Hindi cinema. It was released in theatres on May 24, 2002, and its story was well-received by the audience. Along with them, Madhuri Dixit played the lead role. However, no one expected that the film would take a long six years to be completed and released.

The Film Began In 1997

The film started production in 1997, but delays kept pushing its release. Changes in the film’s title, along with replacing music composers and singers for different songs, caused major setbacks. Not just that, several scenes were also modified before release. Since the film was initially designed with 1997 fashion in mind, the looks and hairstyles were later updated, especially Madhuri Dixit’s look.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Vienna Shows Cancelled After Foiled Terror Plot, Suspect Pleads Guilty

Shah Rukh Khan Played A Suspicious Husband

Three big superstars were cast in the film, and their friendship played a key role in bringing the project to completion. It is believed that with any other cast, the film might not have been released. All three stars supported the film through its long shooting and changes, leading to its release in 2002.

Known for his romantic roles, Shah Rukh Khan played a suspicious husband in this film. He had even told the producer that he didn’t quite understand such a character, but agreed to do the film on producer K. C. Bokadia’s request. Interestingly, he also refused to take any fee for the film.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's 6th Death Anniversary: 5 Films That Keep His Legacy Alive

Shah Rukh Khan Refused His Fee

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to be paid Rs 95 lakh, but due to the delay in shooting and release, the film’s budget had already increased. In such a situation, he asked the makers not to pay him. Producer K. C. Bokadia himself revealed that despite their attempts to pay him, Shah Rukh declined, calling him an exceptional actor.

Box Office Collection

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam earned Rs 13.52 crore at the box office. The film was directed by K. S. Adhiyaman. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.