Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana crosses ₹900 crore with strong third Saturday.

Dhanush's 'O.M: Operation Mole' maintained strong opening weekend performance.

'Godzilla Minus Zero' recorded modest collections despite slight improvement.

The box office witnessed an interesting competition on Saturday, November 21, as several films continued their theatrical runs and new releases competed for audience attention. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer ‘Ramayana’ registered a strong recovery on its third Saturday, taking its total India net collection beyond Rs 906 crore. Meanwhile, Dhanush's ‘O.M: Operation Mole’ continued its impressive opening weekend performance, while Japanese monster film ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ recorded a comparatively modest collection. Here is a look at the latest box office figures for these films.

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 17

After completing two weeks in theatres, ‘Ramayana’ witnessed a significant increase in its earnings on the third Saturday. The film had collected Rs 15.75 crore on its 16th day, but its business picked up considerably on Day 17. According to Sacnilk's early estimates cited in the report, the film earned Rs 27.40 crore on Saturday, November 21.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 27 Cr On Day 17, Breaks Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2's Record

With this, its total India net collection reached Rs 906.90 crore in 17 days. The film also recorded an occupancy of 28.7% on its third Saturday. The latest figures indicate that the film continues to attract audiences despite entering its third week in theatres.

‘O.M: Operation Mole’ Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhanush's ‘O.M: Operation Mole’ made a strong start at the box office and continued its run on Saturday. The film had collected Rs 17.70 crore on its opening day, while its second-day earnings also remained impressive.

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 15.40 crore on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 33.50 crore in two days. The film recorded an occupancy of 40% on Saturday, according to the figures cited in the report. Its performance has given it a strong start during its opening weekend.

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Box Office Collection Day 2

Japanese monster film ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ had a comparatively slow opening in India. The film collected Rs 70 lakh on its first day, and its second-day performance showed some improvement. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday, November 21.

Its total India net collection after two days stood at Rs 1.80 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 26.8% on its second day. Despite the improvement over its opening day, its overall collection remained considerably lower than those of ‘Ramayana’ and ‘O.M: Operation Mole’.

Also Read: Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Delete All Pictures Together, Unfollow Each Other Amid Cheating Allegations

Box Office Competition Continues

Saturday proved particularly strong for ‘Ramayana’, which crossed the Rs 900 crore mark in India, while ‘O.M: Operation Mole’ maintained its momentum during its opening weekend. ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’, meanwhile, recorded a relatively modest performance despite a slight improvement on its second day.

The coming days will be important in determining how these films perform at the box office, particularly as weekend footfall and audience response continue to influence their collections.