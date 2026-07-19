The Odyssey collected an estimated Rs 22 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. This brought its total earnings for the first two days to Rs 39.40 crore.
Saturday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey Dominates, Dhamaal 4 Holds Strong, Welcome To The Jungle Struggles
Saturday Box Office Collection: The Odyssey leads the Indian box office with a strong jump, while Dhamaal 4 continues its successful run. Here's how Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha and Lenin performed.
- Christopher Nolan's Odyssey earned ₹22 crore Saturday, reaching ₹39.40 crore.
- Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 added ₹10 crore, totaling ₹111.50 crore.
- Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha continued struggling, earning meager collections.
- Lenin maintained a steady pace, collecting ₹2.27 crore Saturday.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey remained the biggest draw at the Indian box office on Saturday, building on its impressive opening-day performance with an even stronger second-day collection. While the Hollywood epic dominated ticket sales, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued to attract audiences and maintained its solid theatrical run. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha struggled to generate momentum, whereas Lenin posted a steady performance.
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The Odyssey Registers An Even Bigger Second Day
After opening with Rs 17.40 crore in India on Friday, The Odyssey witnessed further growth on Saturday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 22 crore on its second day.
With this, Christopher Nolan's latest release has earned an estimated Rs 39.40 crore across its first two days at the Indian box office, reinforcing its dominance over the weekend.
Dhamaal 4 Continues Its Impressive Run
Despite facing stiff competition from The Odyssey, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, which released on 10 July, continued to perform well.
As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 10 crore on its ninth day in cinemas. Its cumulative domestic collection has now climbed to Rs 111.50 crore, highlighting its consistent run at the box office.
Welcome To The Jungle Fails To Recover
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle remained under pressure at the ticket counters. After posting collections in the lakhs on Friday, the film showed little improvement on Saturday.
According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected just Rs 0.33 crore on its 23rd day, taking its overall India total to Rs 132.38 crore.
Alpha Continues To Struggle
Much like Welcome To The Jungle, Alia Bhatt's Alpha also witnessed another disappointing day at the box office.
Based on Sacnilk's early trend figures, the film earned Rs 0.43 crore on its 16th day in theatres. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 57.08 crore.
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Lenin Maintains A Steady Pace
South actor Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which also hit cinemas on 10 July, delivered a stable performance on Saturday.
The film collected Rs 2.27 crore during the day, taking its cumulative India box office earnings to Rs 40.57 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earn on its second day?
What is the cumulative box office collection for Dhamaal 4?
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has a cumulative domestic collection of Rs 111.50 crore. The film earned Rs 10 crore on its ninth day in cinemas.
Which films struggled to gain momentum on Saturday?
Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha both struggled at the box office. Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 0.33 crore, while Alpha earned Rs 0.43 crore.
How did Akhil Akkineni's Lenin perform on Saturday?
Lenin maintained a steady pace, collecting Rs 2.27 crore on Saturday. Its cumulative India box office earnings now stand at Rs 40.57 crore.