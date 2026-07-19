Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan's Odyssey earned ₹22 crore Saturday, reaching ₹39.40 crore.

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 added ₹10 crore, totaling ₹111.50 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha continued struggling, earning meager collections.

Lenin maintained a steady pace, collecting ₹2.27 crore Saturday.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey remained the biggest draw at the Indian box office on Saturday, building on its impressive opening-day performance with an even stronger second-day collection. While the Hollywood epic dominated ticket sales, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued to attract audiences and maintained its solid theatrical run. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha struggled to generate momentum, whereas Lenin posted a steady performance.

ALSO READ: Paramount's Call Of Duty Film To Bring The Modern Warfare Universe To The Big Screen In 2028

The Odyssey Registers An Even Bigger Second Day

After opening with Rs 17.40 crore in India on Friday, The Odyssey witnessed further growth on Saturday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 22 crore on its second day.

With this, Christopher Nolan's latest release has earned an estimated Rs 39.40 crore across its first two days at the Indian box office, reinforcing its dominance over the weekend.

Dhamaal 4 Continues Its Impressive Run

Despite facing stiff competition from The Odyssey, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4, which released on 10 July, continued to perform well.

As per Sacnilk's early trend report, the comedy entertainer earned Rs 10 crore on its ninth day in cinemas. Its cumulative domestic collection has now climbed to Rs 111.50 crore, highlighting its consistent run at the box office.

Welcome To The Jungle Fails To Recover

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle remained under pressure at the ticket counters. After posting collections in the lakhs on Friday, the film showed little improvement on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected just Rs 0.33 crore on its 23rd day, taking its overall India total to Rs 132.38 crore.

Alpha Continues To Struggle

Much like Welcome To The Jungle, Alia Bhatt's Alpha also witnessed another disappointing day at the box office.

Based on Sacnilk's early trend figures, the film earned Rs 0.43 crore on its 16th day in theatres. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 57.08 crore.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'Ask Me Anything, Not That One Question' Remark Leaves Fans Asking: 'Maatrubhumi' Or 'Kala Hiran'?

Lenin Maintains A Steady Pace

South actor Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which also hit cinemas on 10 July, delivered a stable performance on Saturday.

The film collected Rs 2.27 crore during the day, taking its cumulative India box office earnings to Rs 40.57 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates.