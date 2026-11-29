Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New releases 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', 'Gunmaaster G9' saw box office jump Saturday.

'Ramayana' maintained strong box office momentum on its fourth Saturday.

'Om' collections slowed significantly during its second week of release.

Friday saw two new films arrive in cinemas: Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. However, both releases faced stiff competition from Ramayana and opened to modest numbers. Their box office collections improved on Saturday, 28 November, while Ramayana continued its impressive run. Here's how the four films performed at the box office on the second day of the new releases and the fourth Saturday of Ramayana.

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'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Records Growth On Saturday

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The family drama has received a positive response on social media, although its opening-day box office performance was below expectations. The film, however, witnessed an improvement in collections on its second day.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday. Its collection increased to Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Saturday, while the gross earnings stood at Rs 6.30 crore. With this, the film's two-day India net collection reached Rs 9.25 crore.

'Gunmaaster G9' Sees A Saturday Jump

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza's Gunmaaster G9 also had a slow start at the box office. The film opened with Rs 3.65 crore on Friday but managed to improve its performance on the second day.

As per Sacnilk's early trends, the action film collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Saturday. Its second-day gross collection stood at Rs 5.20 crore, taking its total India net earnings after two days to Rs 8 crore.

'Ramayana' Maintains Its Box Office Momentum On Fourth Saturday

Despite the arrival of new releases, Ramayana continues to draw audiences to cinemas. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer has maintained a strong hold at the box office, even after completing 24 days in theatres.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 14.65 crore net in India on its 24th day, marking its fourth Saturday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 1,015.20 crore.

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'Om' Sees Slower Collections In Its Second Week

Dhanush and Mammootty's Om enjoyed a strong first week at the box office, earning Rs 69.30 crore in its opening seven days. However, the film's collection pace has eased during its second week.

Sacnilk's early estimates suggest that Om earned Rs 3.33 crore net in India on its ninth day, the second Saturday of its release. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 75.10 crore after nine days.