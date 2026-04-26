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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSaturday Box Office Collection: Booth Bangla Surges Past Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 7.80 Cr, Enters Rs 100 Cr Club

Saturday Box Office Collection: Booth Bangla Surges Past Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 7.80 Cr, Enters Rs 100 Cr Club

Saturday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla beats Dhurandhar 2 on Day 9, crosses ₹100 crore net mark, while Dhurandhar 2 continues its blockbuster run worldwide.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 100 crore net mark on Day 9.
  • Film earned Rs 10.75 crore domestically, Rs 4 crore overseas.
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 2.95 crore on Day 38.
  • Bhooth Bangla outperformed Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Saturday.

Saturday turned into a major win for Bhooth Bangla, which not only outplaced Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the domestic box office, but also reached a significant milestone. While one film is enjoying a strong second weekend surge, the other continues its marathin blockbuster run after more than a month in cinemas.

Here is how both films performed on Saturday.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9

Bhooth Bangla officially crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark on Day 9. The film earned a net Rs 10.75 crore across 9,266 shows on Saturday.

Its total India gross now stands at Rs 120.10 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 100.90 crore so far. Overseas, the film added Rs 4.00 crore on Day 9, pushing its international gross total to Rs 41.50 crore. With that, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 161.60 crore.

The Saturday figure also marks a sharp 87.0% growth from Friday’s Rs 5.75 crore net collection, signalling strong weekend momentum.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 38

Even in its sixth week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains steady at the box office. On Day 38, the film collected a net Rs 2.95 crore from 2,896 shows.

That takes its India gross total to Rs 1,349.13 crore, while total India net collections have touched Rs 1,127.14 crore so far. Overseas, the film earned another Rs 0.75 crore on Saturday, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 423.75 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection now stands at a staggering Rs 1,772.88 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla

In the domestic Saturday race, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 crore, while Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 2.95 crore. That means Bhooth Bangla outperformed the blockbuster sequel by Rs 7.80 crore for the day.

While Dhurandhar 2 remains the overall giant with historic totals, Bhooth Bangla is clearly enjoying fresh audience traction this weekend.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Bhooth Bangla perform on its 9th day at the box office?

Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 10.75 crore net on Day 9, crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 161.60 crore.

What is the total worldwide gross collection for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved a staggering worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,772.88 crore.

Did Bhooth Bangla outperform Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Saturday?

Yes, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 crore net on Saturday, outperforming Dhurandhar: The Revenge which earned Rs 2.95 crore net.

What is the current India net collection for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla's India net collection has reached Rs 100.90 crore so far.

How is Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing in its sixth week?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains steady in its sixth week, collecting Rs 2.95 crore net on Day 38.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Collection Bhooth Bangla Box Office Saturday Box Office Collection
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