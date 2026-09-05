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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps 'Love & War' Shoot; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Film Set For 2027 Release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps 'Love & War' Shoot; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Film Set For 2027 Release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped Love and War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is now heading into post-production.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 'Love and War' principal photography.
  • Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
  • Bhansali reunites with Kapoor, Bhatt; first for Kaushal.
  • Film scheduled for release January 21, 2027.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed filming for his highly anticipated film Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. After two years of work on the project, the filmmaker has now moved into the post-production phase as the team marked the end of the shoot with an emotional farewell.

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Sanjay Leela Bhansali Begins Post-Production On 'Love And War'

According to a press note issued by the makers, Bhansali is now turning his attention to post-production. The director and the film's entire unit came together to celebrate the completion of filming, bringing an emotional close to a lengthy production journey.

The film has generated considerable anticipation, not least because of the reunion between Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor.

'Love And War' Marks Several Key Collaborations

Love and War brings Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali together again after nearly two decades. The actor previously worked with the filmmaker in Saawariya, which marked Ranbir's acting debut in 2007.

For Vicky Kaushal, the film marks his first collaboration with Bhansali. Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is reuniting with the director after their successful association on the 2022 period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the makers sharing the project on Instagram with the message: "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies."

The much-awaited film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027. With production now complete, attention will turn towards the film's post-production work ahead of its theatrical release.

ALSO READ: After ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’ - See POSTER

What Are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal Working On?

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The historical film also featured Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles and was released in 2025.

Alia Bhatt's most recent release was Alpha, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film released this year but did not make a strong impact at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is preparing for Ramayana: Part I, which is scheduled for a global release on November 6, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War'?

Filming for 'Love and War' is now complete. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has moved into the post-production phase after two years of work on the project.

Who are the lead actors in 'Love and War'?

The highly anticipated film 'Love and War' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This marks a reunion for some of the cast with the director.

When is 'Love and War' scheduled to be released?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' is officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027. The film is currently in its post-production stage.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love And War Love & War Release Date
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