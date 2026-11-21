Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Kapoor leads investigation into sensitive 2024 Dehradun ISBT case.

Film 'Unexpected – Safed Sach' explores women's safety challenges.

Directed by Anji, stars Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil.

Set for 2027 release in nine different languages.

Sanjay Kapoor will portray a police officer investigating a sensitive real-life case in his upcoming film, Unexpected – Safed Sach. The makers have unveiled the film's first-look poster, and it is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027. Kapoor plays SSP Bharat Singh, who leads an investigation into the 2024 Dehradun ISBT rape case. Directed by Anji, the film also stars Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil in key roles. Presented by Yash Veera Films, the project aims to explore the challenges of investigating a case involving women's safety and the pursuit of truth.

Unexpected – Safed Sach First Look Poster

The first poster of Unexpected – Safed Sach features Sanjay Kapoor, Prashant Narayanan and Esther Anil. The makers shared the announcement on social media, describing the film as being based on a true incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Veera Films (@yash_veera_films)

The caption accompanying the poster read: "Behind every quiet face on this poster is the weight of that one fateful night. Yash Veera Films presents the official poster of 'UNEXPECTED ' - a true incident. Coming to cinemas in 2027. The film draws inspiration from the 2024 Dehradun ISBT case, in which a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a roadways bus at the Inter-State Bus Terminal.

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Sanjay Kapoor On His Role As SSP Bharat Singh

In the film, Sanjay Kapoor plays SSP Bharat Singh, an investigating police officer tasked with uncovering the truth behind the case. The story focuses on the complexities of the investigation and the challenges faced by law enforcement while handling a sensitive matter.

Speaking about his experience, Kapoor said, "What makes this film important is its connection with a sensitive real-life subject. Incidents involving women's safety are not just headlines; they remind us of our collective responsibility as a society."

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He further added, "Through my character, we hope to highlight the importance of a thorough investigation and the pursuit of truth. I think cinema can play an important role in bringing such issues into public conversation."

Unexpected – Safed Sach Cast, Languages And Release

Prashant Narayanan, who is also part of the film, said the subject carries social relevance and requires a responsible approach. He said, "It deals with a subject which is both sensitive and socially relevant".

Narayanan added, "Stories on real incidents carry a certain responsibility, and as actors, it is important for us to approach such narratives with honesty and conviction. I was drawn to the film because of its gripping storyline and the larger message it tries to convey."

The film also features Prithvi Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Sanjay Singh and Ganja Karuppu. It is being produced by Pyarelal Gundecha and presented by Yash Veera Films.

Unexpected – Safed Sach is being made in nine languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Garhwali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. Kevin Roy has composed the music. With its focus on a real-life case and the role of investigators, Unexpected – Safed Sach is expected to bring a sensitive subject to the big screen when it is released in 2027.