Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away at 59 years old.

He died from head injury after fall at home.

Gupta directed popular Hindi crime dramas and action thrillers.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing popular Hindi films such as Kaante, Kaabil, Jazbaa and Shootout at Wadala, has passed away at the age of 59. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news, saying Gupta died after suffering a head injury at his home. According to reports, the director fell in his bathroom last night.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Kamaal R Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit Pay Tributes

Sanjay Gupta Reportedly Suffers Head Injury At Home

Sharing the news of his death, Ashoke Pandit said that Sanjay Gupta had sustained a head injury. The filmmaker reportedly suffered the injury after falling in the bathroom of his residence last night.

Gupta was 59. Further details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been provided in the supplied information.

Sanjay Gupta's Contribution To Hindi Cinema

Over the years, Sanjay Gupta built a reputation for directing crime dramas and action thrillers. His filmography includes titles such as Kaante, Musafir and Shootout at Wadala, which remain among his notable directorial projects.

His passing marks a loss for the Hindi film industry, with his work continuing to be remembered by audiences.

1. Shootout At Wadala - Prime Video

Released in 2013, Shootout at Wadala is a crime action film written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is a prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, the film dramatises the police encounter in which gangster Manya Surve was killed.

2. Kaante - Prime Video

Sanjay Gupta's 2002 action thriller Kaante features an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows six Indian men who are detained by the police without evidence. They join forces to plan a bank robbery aimed at leaving the Los Angeles Police Department penniless.

However, suspicion over one another's identities soon threatens their plan, setting off a chain of violence and chaos. The film drew inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Ringo Lam's City on Fire.

ALSO READ: 'This Country Won't Remain Silent’: Prakash Raj Urges People To Join ‘Chalo Dilli’ March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

3. Kaabil - JioHotstar

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil is a 2017 action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also features Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, with Rakesh Roshan backing the project under FilmKraft Productions.

The story centres on a blind dubbing artist whose life takes a devastating turn after his wife faces injustice and dies. Determined to seek revenge against those responsible, he takes matters into his own hands while attempting to stay ahead of the police. His blindness also becomes an unexpected part of the cover that helps him evade suspicion.

4. Aatish: Feel The Fire - JioHotstar

Aatish: Feel the Fire marked Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut. Released in 1994, the action crime film stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Ajit and Tanuja. The film remains an early entry in Gupta's career as a director.

5. Jazbaa - Apple TV

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, Jazbaa is a 2015 action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Atul Kulkarni and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The plot follows Anuradha Verma, a prominent criminal defence lawyer and single mother whose daughter is kidnapped. To secure her child's release, she is forced to defend a criminal she would otherwise never represent. The film is a remake of the 2007 South Korean thriller Seven Days.