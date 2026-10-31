ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSanjay Gupta Passes Away: 'Kaante', 'Kaabil' 'Shootout At Wadala', And More Films To Watch In His Memory

Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: 'Kaante', 'Kaabil' 'Shootout At Wadala', And More Films To Watch In His Memory

Sanjay Gupta dies at 59 after reportedly suffering a head injury. Revisit five films by the filmmaker, including Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Wadala.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away at 59 years old.
  • He died from head injury after fall at home.
  • Gupta directed popular Hindi crime dramas and action thrillers.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing popular Hindi films such as Kaante, Kaabil, Jazbaa and Shootout at Wadala, has passed away at the age of 59. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news, saying Gupta died after suffering a head injury at his home. According to reports, the director fell in his bathroom last night.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Kamaal R Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit Pay Tributes

Sanjay Gupta Reportedly Suffers Head Injury At Home

Sharing the news of his death, Ashoke Pandit said that Sanjay Gupta had sustained a head injury. The filmmaker reportedly suffered the injury after falling in the bathroom of his residence last night.

Gupta was 59. Further details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been provided in the supplied information.

Sanjay Gupta's Contribution To Hindi Cinema

Over the years, Sanjay Gupta built a reputation for directing crime dramas and action thrillers. His filmography includes titles such as Kaante, Musafir and Shootout at Wadala, which remain among his notable directorial projects.

His passing marks a loss for the Hindi film industry, with his work continuing to be remembered by audiences.

1. Shootout At Wadala - Prime Video

Released in 2013, Shootout at Wadala is a crime action film written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is a prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, the film dramatises the police encounter in which gangster Manya Surve was killed.

2. Kaante - Prime Video

Sanjay Gupta's 2002 action thriller Kaante features an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows six Indian men who are detained by the police without evidence. They join forces to plan a bank robbery aimed at leaving the Los Angeles Police Department penniless.

However, suspicion over one another's identities soon threatens their plan, setting off a chain of violence and chaos. The film drew inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Ringo Lam's City on Fire.

ALSO READ: 'This Country Won't Remain Silent’: Prakash Raj Urges People To Join ‘Chalo Dilli’ March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

3. Kaabil - JioHotstar

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil is a 2017 action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also features Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, with Rakesh Roshan backing the project under FilmKraft Productions.

The story centres on a blind dubbing artist whose life takes a devastating turn after his wife faces injustice and dies. Determined to seek revenge against those responsible, he takes matters into his own hands while attempting to stay ahead of the police. His blindness also becomes an unexpected part of the cover that helps him evade suspicion.

4. Aatish: Feel The Fire - JioHotstar

Aatish: Feel the Fire marked Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut. Released in 1994, the action crime film stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Ajit and Tanuja. The film remains an early entry in Gupta's career as a director.

5. Jazbaa - Apple TV

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, Jazbaa is a 2015 action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Atul Kulkarni and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The plot follows Anuradha Verma, a prominent criminal defence lawyer and single mother whose daughter is kidnapped. To secure her child's release, she is forced to defend a criminal she would otherwise never represent. The film is a remake of the 2007 South Korean thriller Seven Days.

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Oct 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaabil Sanjay Gupta Sanjay Gupta Death Kaante Shootout At Wadala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology
Journalist Says Netflix Used Her Real-Life Story In Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Reporting Live’; Demands Public Apology
Movies
Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'
Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'
Movies
'Eetha' Trailer OUT: Shraddha Kapoor Stars As Lavani Icon Vithabai, Randeep Hooda Plays Her Husband
'Eetha' Trailer OUT: Shraddha Kapoor Stars As Lavani Icon Vithabai, Randeep Hooda Plays Her Husband
Movies
Bhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty Join Hands For Two-Part Epic On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Bhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty Join Hands For Two-Part Epic On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Advertisement

Videos

INDIA Bloc Rally: Ramlila Maidan Divided Into 14 Zones, Rainwater and Mud Pose Major Challenges
Delhi Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah as BJP and Opposition Gear Up for Mega Marches
Gujarat Tourism News: PM Modi Inaugurates ₹9.5 Crore Rainforest Project to Boost Tourism in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar
National Unity Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
National Unity Day: Yogi Adityanath Takes Unity Pledge, Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget