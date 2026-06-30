Salman Khan’s SVC63 Has A Big ‘Dhurandhar’ Link You Should Know About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Korean action choreographer Mr Oh joins Salman Khan's SVC63.

Nayanthara cast opposite Salman Khan in film SVC63.

SVC63 targets big-budget pan-India Eid 2027 release.

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, has reportedly added a major international talent to its team. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, celebrated Korean action choreographer Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr Oh, has joined the project along with his world-class action team.

‘Dhurandhar’ Action Choreographer Joins ‘SVC63’

“The Korean action team is led by Sea Young Oh, popularly known as Mr Oh. He has worked on Dhurandhar, Kill and War, and is among the most celebrated action directors in world cinema,” a source told the outlet. “He has been working relentlessly with Salman Khan and Vamshi to create a new action experience for the audience,” the source added.

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Mr Oh is regarded as one of the industry’s most sought-after action choreographers. His addition to SVC63 suggests the makers are aiming to deliver action on an international scale.

The report further quoted the source as saying, “Salman Khan will make a grand comeback with the Vamshi Paidipally film. Right from his look to the action and casting, everything has come together well.”

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What We Know About ‘SVC63’

Nayanthara has been cast opposite Salman Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The big-budget entertainer is planned as a pan-India release and will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada during Eid 2027.

Producer Dil Raju has previously described SVC63 as a complete entertainer packed with larger-than-life heroism.