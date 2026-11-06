Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ To Release THIS November: Report

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles, is reportedly gearing up for a theatrical release this month. According to a report by Variety, the makers are making preparations to bring the film to cinemas in November 2026.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Release Date

The makers, per the outlet, are eyeing a November 20 release date for the film. “While an official announcement is awaited, preparations are underway to bring the film to cinemas on that date,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

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The development comes as a relief for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release. The project was previously postponed to accommodate reshoots of several portions and the reported removal of references to China.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer To Drop Today

The trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to be unveiled today at around 6 pm. The launch event is being held in Mumbai and is expected to offer audiences a glimpse into the film’s storyline, characters and overall narrative.

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Earlier this week, the song Teri Sexy Beauty, sung by Salman Khan himself, was released. However, the track left several fans questioning its relevance in a patriotic film.

In an interview with Mid-Day, composer Sajid revealed that Salman was initially hesitant about the song but eventually agreed to include it in the film. Sajid had originally sung the track himself, but just a week before its release, Salman reached out to the composer, expressing his desire to record it in his own voice at the last minute.

“I had only one condition. I told him, ‘When you wake up, don’t eat or drink anything. Call me, I will come to the studio quickly and we will record it then and there.’ I needed that gravelly, husky voice that jazz singers have,” Mid-Day quoted Sajid as saying.