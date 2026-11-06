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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ To Release THIS November: Report

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ To Release THIS November: Report

Maatrubhumi is expected to release this month, with its trailer set to be launched in Mumbai today.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 12:57 PM (IST)

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles, is reportedly gearing up for a theatrical release this month. According to a report by Variety, the makers are making preparations to bring the film to cinemas in November 2026.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Release Date

The makers, per the outlet, are eyeing a November 20 release date for the film. “While an official announcement is awaited, preparations are underway to bring the film to cinemas on that date,” the outlet quoted a source as saying. 

ALSO READ| Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer To Arrive Tomorrow; Here’s When

The development comes as a relief for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release. The project was previously postponed to accommodate reshoots of several portions and the reported removal of references to China.

‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer To Drop Today

The trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to be unveiled today at around 6 pm. The launch event is being held in Mumbai and is expected to offer audiences a glimpse into the film’s storyline, characters and overall narrative.

ALSO READ| ‘Ramayana’ Opens At Rs 64.85 Cr; Beats ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Animal’ And ‘Pathaan’ Day 1 Collection But Not ‘Adipurush’

Earlier this week, the song Teri Sexy Beauty, sung by Salman Khan himself, was released. However, the track left several fans questioning its relevance in a patriotic film.

In an interview with Mid-Day, composer Sajid revealed that Salman was initially hesitant about the song but eventually agreed to include it in the film. Sajid had originally sung the track himself, but just a week before its release, Salman reached out to the composer, expressing his desire to record it in his own voice at the last minute.

“I had only one condition. I told him, ‘When you wake up, don’t eat or drink anything. Call me, I will come to the studio quickly and we will record it then and there.’ I needed that gravelly, husky voice that jazz singers have,” Mid-Day quoted Sajid as saying.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' expected to be released?

The film is reportedly gearing up for a theatrical release in November 2026, with makers eyeing November 20. An official announcement is still awaited.

Who are the lead actors in 'Maatrubhumi'?

Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh are starring in the lead roles in 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'.

When will the trailer for 'Maatrubhumi' be released?

The trailer for 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is scheduled to be unveiled today at around 6 pm. The launch event is being held in Mumbai.

Why was the film 'Maatrubhumi' previously postponed?

The project was previously postponed to accommodate reshoots of several portions. This also included the reported removal of references to China.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live MUMBAI ENtertainment News Maatrubhumi
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