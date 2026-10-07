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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Be Watched By CBFC This Week, Film Nears Certification

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Be Watched By CBFC This Week, Film Nears Certification

Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi is reportedly set to be watched by the CBFC this week. The development brings the film closer to certification after months of delay.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's film
  • Composer Ravi Basrur scoring; changes incorporated before CBFC submission.
  • No official release date announced; previous timelines remain speculation.

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi appears to be moving closer to its theatrical release. After months of speculation around the film's delayed release and certification, a new update suggests that the Apoorva Lakhia directorial is now set to be watched by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) this week.

The development comes amid reports that the makers have been working on the film's final version. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the CBFC screening could provide more clarity on when Salman Khan's film may finally arrive in cinemas.

Maatrubhumi To Be Watched By CBFC This Week

According to the latest reports, Maatrubhumi is expected to be presented before the CBFC this week. The development marks an important step for the Salman Khan-starrer, which has been in the making for several months. The film was initially expected to release in April but did not arrive in theatres. Since then, several reports have suggested possible release windows, including Diwali and Christmas. However, the makers have not officially confirmed a new release date.

With the film now reportedly reaching the certification stage, an announcement regarding its theatrical release could follow once the CBFC process is completed.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Release Date

Despite the latest update, the release date of Maatrubhumi remains officially unconfirmed. The makers are yet to announce when the film will hit theatres. The CBFC's decision and the certification process could play an important role in determining the film's next release window. Until then, reports linking the film to specific dates should be treated as speculation.

Salman Khan is reportedly playing an Indian Army officer in the film, which has made Maatrubhumi one of his most awaited upcoming projects.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Films

Apart from Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan has several projects lined up. He is expected to collaborate with director Vamshi Paidipally on a film reportedly titled Monster, which is also said to feature Nayanthara. There have also been reports about Salman being associated with a superhero project from Raj & DK. However, details about the project and its timeline have not been officially confirmed.

For now, all eyes are on Maatrubhumi as the film heads towards its CBFC screening this week. A certification update could be followed by more clarity on the film's long-awaited theatrical release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi still not released?

The film is still in post-production, with changes being incorporated and the final cut yet to be locked. Composer Ravi Basrur is currently working on the score.

Has Maatrubhumi been submitted for certification to the CBFC?

No, the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC. Makers will approach the board only after the final version of the film is locked.

What is the confirmed release date for Maatrubhumi?

There is no confirmed release date for Maatrubhumi. The release strategy will be decided after the final cut is locked and the certification process begins.

What role does Salman Khan play in Maatrubhumi?

Salman Khan will reportedly play an Indian Army officer in the film. This detail has added to the anticipation for the project.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Apoorva Lakhia Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi Release Date Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi CBFC Certification
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