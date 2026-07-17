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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Kala Hiran' Teaser With 'Dabangg' And 'Sikander' References Drops Amid Salman Khan Legal Row

'Kala Hiran' Teaser With 'Dabangg' And 'Sikander' References Drops Amid Salman Khan Legal Row

The teaser of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been released amid Salman Khan's ongoing legal battle over the film. Here's what the teaser reveals and where the court case stands.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teaser drops amid Salman Khan's Delhi High Court dispute.
  • Khan claims film uses personality rights, references past controversies.
  • Court adjourned hearing; no interim stay granted on film.

The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy have unveiled the film's teaser while its legal dispute with Salman Khan continues in the Delhi High Court. The promotional clip contains multiple references that closely resemble the Bollywood star's on-screen image, arriving just days after the latest court proceedings in the matter.

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Teaser Features Several Salman Khan References

The newly released teaser includes a number of elements widely associated with Salman Khan. Among the most noticeable are the words 'Dabangg' and 'Sikander', both of which are titles of films starring the actor.

Another prominent visual shows the film's lead character wearing a turquoise bracelet that closely resembles Salman Khan's signature accessory, adding to the similarities highlighted in the teaser.

The filmmakers have also confirmed that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy will be released in cinemas soon.

Release Comes Amid Ongoing Delhi High Court Proceedings

The teaser's release follows the recent hearing in the Delhi High Court, where Salman Khan has sought legal restraint on the proposed film's release.

According to the actor's petition, Kala Hiran unlawfully uses his personality rights and depicts events allegedly linked to him without obtaining his consent.

The plea further states that the project is inspired by his 1998 blackbuck poaching case as well as his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Court Adjourns Hearing Without Interim Stay

During earlier proceedings, the Delhi High Court issued notices to filmmaker Amit Jani and other respondents after Salman Khan sought interim relief against the film's release.

The matter was subsequently adjourned because of a lack of available court time. No interim stay on the film's release was granted during that hearing.

Salman Khan's Legal Notice To Filmmakers

Before approaching the Delhi High Court, Salman Khan's legal team had served a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The notice requested that the film's release be halted and that all promotional material, including posters and publicity content, be removed.

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About Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy

Directed by Bharat S. Shrinet and produced by Amit Jani, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case and also depicts his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The filmmakers have described the project as a courtroom drama combined with a crime thriller mounted on an international scale.

(With inputs from IANS)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' reportedly about?

The film is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Filmmakers describe it as a courtroom drama and crime thriller.

Why is Salman Khan involved in a legal dispute with the film's makers?

Salman Khan alleges the film unlawfully uses his personality rights and depicts events linked to him without his consent. He has sought legal restraint on the film's release.

What Salman Khan references are visible in the 'Kala Hiran' teaser?

The teaser includes references like the words 'Dabangg' and 'Sikander', both Salman Khan film titles. It also shows the lead character wearing a turquoise bracelet, similar to Salman's signature accessory.

Has the Delhi High Court stopped the release of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy'?

No, the Delhi High Court has not granted an interim stay on the film's release. The matter was adjourned during recent proceedings due to a lack of available court time.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Bollywood Salman Khan ENtertainment News Kala Hiran
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