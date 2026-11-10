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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer OUT; Film To Release In Theatres On December 4

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer OUT; Film To Release In Theatres On December 4

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ trailer is out. The war drama, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, will release in cinemas on December 4.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' trailer released; film out December 4.
  • Salman portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, Galwan Valley clash hero.
  • Project faced delays due to subject, diplomatic concerns.

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ has finally received a trailer release. After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the promotional video, the makers released it on November 6, giving fans their first glimpse of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of Salman as a military officer and shows the courage and determination of Indian soldiers. The makers have also confirmed the film’s theatrical release date: December 4.

ALSO READ: ‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal

Salman Khan Drops 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer 

The makers have released the trailer of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’, offering a glimpse into the film’s war setting and its portrayal of the Indian armed forces. Salman appears in the role of a military officer, with the trailer featuring several action-packed moments and a strong patriotic theme.

The actor also shared the trailer on social media, adding a playful note to his announcement. He wrote, "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer….#Maatrubhumi out now."

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced that the trailer would be released in the evening. The makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on December 4.

Why Was Salman Khan’s Film Delayed?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was initially titled ‘Battle Of Galwan’. It is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The makers had originally planned to release the film in April. However, the date was pushed back, with other possible windows, including the Independence Day weekend, reportedly considered along the way. The film still did not reach theatres during those periods.

Before receiving the necessary government clearances, the project reportedly faced hurdles over its subject, content and references to China. These concerns emerged amid changing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action

Salman Khan Plays Colonel Santosh Babu

In ‘Maatrubhumi’, Salman portrays a commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

The film centres on the officer's strategic leadership along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), his courage and his supreme sacrifice. It tells the story through his character and his role in the events surrounding the clash.

The cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary in important roles. They portray military officers and other key personnel connected to the border operation. Actor Vijay Raaz has lent his voice as the narrator.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' being released?

The trailer for 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' was released on November 6. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4.

What role does Salman Khan play in 'Maatrubhumi'?

Salman Khan portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. The film centers on his strategic leadership and sacrifice during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

What is the plot of Salman Khan's film 'Maatrubhumi'?

The film is a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It depicts the courage and determination of Indian soldiers and focuses on Colonel Santosh Babu's leadership.

Why was the release of 'Maatrubhumi' delayed?

The film was delayed due to concerns from the Defence Ministry regarding its subject and content, particularly references to China. The revised version aims to present India-China relations positively.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chitrangada Singh Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi Trailer
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