Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Trailer OUT; Film To Release In Theatres On December 4

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' trailer released; film out December 4.

Salman portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, Galwan Valley clash hero.

Project faced delays due to subject, diplomatic concerns.

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ has finally received a trailer release. After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the promotional video, the makers released it on November 6, giving fans their first glimpse of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of Salman as a military officer and shows the courage and determination of Indian soldiers. The makers have also confirmed the film’s theatrical release date: December 4.

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Salman Khan Drops 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer

The makers have released the trailer of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’, offering a glimpse into the film’s war setting and its portrayal of the Indian armed forces. Salman appears in the role of a military officer, with the trailer featuring several action-packed moments and a strong patriotic theme.

The actor also shared the trailer on social media, adding a playful note to his announcement. He wrote, "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer….#Maatrubhumi out now."

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced that the trailer would be released in the evening. The makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on December 4.

Why Was Salman Khan’s Film Delayed?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was initially titled ‘Battle Of Galwan’. It is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The makers had originally planned to release the film in April. However, the date was pushed back, with other possible windows, including the Independence Day weekend, reportedly considered along the way. The film still did not reach theatres during those periods.

Before receiving the necessary government clearances, the project reportedly faced hurdles over its subject, content and references to China. These concerns emerged amid changing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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Salman Khan Plays Colonel Santosh Babu

In ‘Maatrubhumi’, Salman portrays a commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

The film centres on the officer's strategic leadership along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), his courage and his supreme sacrifice. It tells the story through his character and his role in the events surrounding the clash.

The cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary in important roles. They portray military officers and other key personnel connected to the border operation. Actor Vijay Raaz has lent his voice as the narrator.