Salman Khan Begins Shooting For Battle of Galwan, Drops First Look In Army Uniform

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan. The actor took to Instagram to share a striking picture of himself in a military uniform, with his rugged moustache and commanding gaze exuding fierce patriotism.

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform for the role, portraying the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The real-life clash on June 16, 2020, claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties. The incident led to heightened tensions between India and China, resulting in heavy army deployment near the Galwan Valley and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Over time, both nations have disengaged from various border areas and created buffer zones to ease tensions.

Chitrangda Singh Joins the Cast

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman Khan in the film. Sharing the update earlier in July, director Apoorva Lakhia expressed his excitement, saying, "I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength."

Film Announcement and Motion Poster

In early July, Salman Khan announced Battle of Galwan by unveiling a powerful motion poster on social media. The announcement video showcased Salman with bloodstains on his face and sheer patriotism in his eyes, setting the tone for the film’s intense theme.