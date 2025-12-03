Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saiyaara Wave Sweeps IMDb Rankings: Debut Duo Ahaan & Aneet Lead 2025's Most Popular Stars

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have topped IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025, surpassing industry legends as their debut film’s massive success propels them to breakout stardom.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a year packed with big-ticket releases and marquee names, IMDb’s list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 delivered an unexpected twist. Two debutants — Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda — surged past industry heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, and Ranbir Kapoor, thanks to the runaway success of Saiyaara.

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, has single-handedly reshaped the popularity charts, turning its lead pair into the year’s most-searched stars on the platform. Their breakout film continues to dominate conversations, and its impact is clearly reflected in IMDb’s global traffic trends.

Ahaan & Aneet claim the top spots

According to IMDb, the rankings were compiled using page views from more than 250 million worldwide visitors. Ahaan Panday clinched the No. 1 position, with co-star Aneet Padda following closely at No. 2, a remarkable feat for actors making their first big-screen appearance.

Veteran actor Aamir Khan, fresh off the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, took the third spot. The top 10 list also welcomed several new faces: Lakshya, buoyed by the popularity of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*; Kalyani Priyadarshan, who impressed with the Malayalam hit Lokah Chapter One; and Kantara Chapter One duo Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Also featured were Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Ahaan & Aneet on their milestone moment

Reacting to the recognition, an overwhelmed Ahaan Panday said, “This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what’s to come.”

Sharing her gratitude, Aneet Padda added, “Being recognised by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal. Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain. I am deeply grateful to everyone who found something to love in Vaani. Your warmth has made this moment possible for me.”

The Saiyaara phenomenon

Saiyaara has emerged as one of 2025’s biggest box-office stories, amassing more than ₹580 crore worldwide. The film set multiple records — including becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film and the most successful Indian film headlined by newcomers. Its triumph not only propelled Ahaan and Aneet to meteoric fame but also established them as two of the most closely watched new talents in the industry.

Riding on the film’s blockbuster success, Ahaan has already signed an action entertainer with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet is set to headline Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. Both actors continue to expand their fast-growing and fiercely loyal fanbase.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda
