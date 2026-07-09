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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Would You Do The Scene Without Clothes?’ Saif Ali Khan Recalls Vishal Bhardwaj’s Request On ‘Omkara’ Set

‘Would You Do The Scene Without Clothes?’ Saif Ali Khan Recalls Vishal Bhardwaj’s Request On ‘Omkara’ Set

Saif Ali Khan revealed Vishal Bhardwaj had once asked him to film an 'Omkara' scene nude. Though he initially declined due to the crowded set, the actor now says he regrets not doing it.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saif Ali Khan revealed Omkara director suggested a nude scene.
  • Actor initially hesitated, now regrets not performing it.
  • Director ultimately changed scene to iconic mirror smashing.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about an unforgettable moment from the making of Omkara, revealing that director Vishal Bhardwaj once suggested filming a scene with him completely nude. Although the actor was initially hesitant, he now admits he wishes he had gone ahead with the idea.

'Would You Be Comfortable Doing It Without Clothes?'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif reflected on his critically acclaimed portrayal of Langda Tyagi in the 2006 crime drama. Recalling a key scene in front of a mirror, he said Vishal Bhardwaj had asked whether he would be comfortable performing it without clothes.

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"I was a little hesitant because there were so many people on set, but it also felt exciting," Saif recalled. "Later, I told him I was ready to do it, but by then he said, 'No, I won't do that."

'Perhaps I Should Have Done It'

Looking back, Saif believes he missed an opportunity to create something visually striking. He said he would not have had a problem performing the scene and feels it could have added a unique layer to the sequence, especially as it would have been filmed largely in silhouette.

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In the end, Vishal Bhardwaj changed the scene entirely. Instead of delivering dialogue, Saif's character silently stands before a mirror, smashes it with a hammer and smears the blood across his head, one of the film's most haunting and memorable moments.

Released on July 28, 2006, Omkara is set to complete 20 years next year. The Shakespeare-inspired crime drama also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu and Konkona Sen Sharma, and remains one of the most acclaimed films in modern Hindi cinema.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual scene did Vishal Bhardwaj suggest to Saif Ali Khan for Omkara?

Director Vishal Bhardwaj suggested Saif Ali Khan film a key scene in front of a mirror completely nude. Saif was initially hesitant but now admits he wishes he had gone through with it.

How did Saif Ali Khan initially react to the suggestion?

Saif was a little hesitant due to many people on set, but he also found the idea exciting. He later expressed readiness, but by then, the director had changed his mind.

Does Saif Ali Khan regret not performing the scene nude?

Yes, Saif believes he missed an opportunity to create something visually striking. He felt it could have added a unique layer to the sequence, especially if filmed in silhouette.

How was the mirror scene ultimately portrayed in Omkara?

Instead of dialogue, Saif's character silently stood before a mirror, smashed it with a hammer, and smeared the blood across his head, creating a haunting moment.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Bhardwaj Omkara Saif Ali Khan Scene Nude
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