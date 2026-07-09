Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saif Ali Khan revealed Omkara director suggested a nude scene.

Actor initially hesitated, now regrets not performing it.

Director ultimately changed scene to iconic mirror smashing.

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about an unforgettable moment from the making of Omkara, revealing that director Vishal Bhardwaj once suggested filming a scene with him completely nude. Although the actor was initially hesitant, he now admits he wishes he had gone ahead with the idea.

'Would You Be Comfortable Doing It Without Clothes?'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif reflected on his critically acclaimed portrayal of Langda Tyagi in the 2006 crime drama. Recalling a key scene in front of a mirror, he said Vishal Bhardwaj had asked whether he would be comfortable performing it without clothes.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry With Yash In Toxic Song Has Fans Saying ‘Tabaahi, Tabaahi’; Music Trends On YouTube

"I was a little hesitant because there were so many people on set, but it also felt exciting," Saif recalled. "Later, I told him I was ready to do it, but by then he said, 'No, I won't do that."

'Perhaps I Should Have Done It'

Looking back, Saif believes he missed an opportunity to create something visually striking. He said he would not have had a problem performing the scene and feels it could have added a unique layer to the sequence, especially as it would have been filmed largely in silhouette.

ALSO READ | 'Will Ruin Your Career': Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Shreya Kalra After Nose Injury

In the end, Vishal Bhardwaj changed the scene entirely. Instead of delivering dialogue, Saif's character silently stands before a mirror, smashes it with a hammer and smears the blood across his head, one of the film's most haunting and memorable moments.

Released on July 28, 2006, Omkara is set to complete 20 years next year. The Shakespeare-inspired crime drama also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu and Konkona Sen Sharma, and remains one of the most acclaimed films in modern Hindi cinema.