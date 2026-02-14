The film 'Ek Din' is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan Bring The Romance In ‘Ek Din’ Valentine’s Day Poster
Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, is set to release in theatres on May 1 this year. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.
On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer ' Ek Din' unveiled a cute poster of the film. In the poster, Sai Pallavi is seen holding a muffin, seemingly to wish Junaid. The two share an adorable gaze filled with warmth and sweetness.
Set against a warm, romantic winter setting, the poster shows Junaid and Sai's characters walking side-by-side on a snow-covered street, smiling softly. Both dressed in cosy winter clothes, the poster evokes the feeling of being lost in their own world.
All it takes is Ek Din✨— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 14, 2026
Teaser out now
Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026 #SaiPallavi #JunaidKhan pic.twitter.com/fGz7CxdiGs
'Ek Din' is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same.
Directed by Sunil Pandey, 'Ek Din' is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.
The music is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.'Ek Din' will hit theatres on May 1, 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will 'Ek Din' be released in theaters?
Who are the lead actors in the movie 'Ek Din'?
The movie 'Ek Din' stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.
Is 'Ek Din' Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut?
Yes, Sai Pallavi will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ek Din'.
Who directed and produced 'Ek Din'?
The film 'Ek Din' is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.