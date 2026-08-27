The new film is titled
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Sacha Baron Cohen Returns As Ali G In New Mockumentary, Trailer Promises Wild Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing Ali G back to cinemas with Ali G: Who Iz I?, a new mockumentary following the character’s unexpected journey to America.
- Sacha Baron Cohen brings Ali G back in new mockumentary.
- Ali G seeks fame in America after discovering girlfriend's pregnancy.
- Cohen directs this secretly filmed project, releasing October 23.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the title of the new Ali G film and when will it be released?
What is the plot of the new
Ali G discovers his longtime girlfriend Julie is eight months pregnant after two decades of
Is Sacha Baron Cohen directing the new Ali G film?
Yes,
How was the film
Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed the project, continuing his mockumentary approach used for Borat and Brüno. It mixes scripted situations with real-world interactions in a distinctive performance.
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