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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSacha Baron Cohen Returns As Ali G In New Mockumentary, Trailer Promises Wild Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Returns As Ali G In New Mockumentary, Trailer Promises Wild Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing Ali G back to cinemas with Ali G: Who Iz I?, a new mockumentary following the character’s unexpected journey to America.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sacha Baron Cohen brings Ali G back in new mockumentary.
  • Ali G seeks fame in America after discovering girlfriend's pregnancy.
  • Cohen directs this secretly filmed project, releasing October 23.

Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing Ali G back to the big screen, more than two decades after the character first became a television sensation. Amazon MGM has released the trailer for Ali G: Who Iz I?, a new mockumentary centred on the swaggering London character. The film follows Ali G as he discovers that his longtime girlfriend Julie is eight months pregnant and heads to America in an attempt to revive his former fame. Cohen secretly filmed the project, continuing the approach used for Borat, Brüno and Who Is America?. The film also marks Cohen’s directorial debut and reaches cinemas on October 23.

Ali G Returns With A New Mission

The new film picks up with Ali G after two decades of what the studio describes as “chillin’, tokin’ and bonin’”. His plans change when he discovers that Julie, played by Morgana Robinson, is expecting their child. According to the official synopsis, Ali G travels to America after realising that he will soon have another mouth to feed. His attempt to reclaim his old status, however, leads him into situations involving people who could threaten both his future and that of his unborn child.

The trailer brings back Cohen’s distinctive performance as Ali G, mixing scripted situations with the mockumentary format associated with some of his best-known work.

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From Da Ali G Show To Who Iz I?

Cohen created Ali G for Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998 before the character received his own series, Da Ali G Show. The character later made the jump to cinema with 2002’s Ali G Indahouse, directed by Mark Mylod. Cohen has also used similar undercover techniques in Borat, Brüno and Who Is America?, placing his fictional personalities in real-world situations to provoke unexpected reactions.

ALSO READ | Rupert Grint To Play Ron Weasley Again After 15 years In Harry Potter Broadway Spin-Off In 2027

He announced Ali G: Who Iz I? in July through an Instagram video performed in character. He wrote, “Dey haz finally made a documentary about me. And it ain’t dat crap one about da penguins, dis one haz got at least twice as much animal sex.”

Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Directorial Debut

Ali G: Who Iz I? represents Cohen’s first film as a director. He has also written and produced the project through his Four by Two Films banner. Petr Jákl and Emily Kob serve as executive producers. Cohen remains active across film and television. His recent credits include playing Mephisto in Marvel’s Ironheart, as well as appearances in Netflix’s Ladies First and Prime Video’s Balls Up.

Amazon MGM has confirmed that Ali G: Who Iz I? will open in cinemas on October 23. After years away from the character, Cohen is returning to one of his most recognisable creations with a new story, a new setting and a first-time directing credit. Ali G: Who Iz I? arrives in cinemas this October.

 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the new Ali G film and when will it be released?

The new film is titled

What is the plot of the new

Ali G discovers his longtime girlfriend Julie is eight months pregnant after two decades of

Is Sacha Baron Cohen directing the new Ali G film?

Yes,

How was the film

Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed the project, continuing his mockumentary approach used for Borat and Brüno. It mixes scripted situations with real-world interactions in a distinctive performance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali G Who Iz I Sacha Baron Cohen Ali G Ali G Trailer Amazon MGM Ali G Movie Da Ali G Show Ali G Indahouse Sacha Baron Cohen New Film
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