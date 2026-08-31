Los Angeles: The upcoming psychological crime-thriller ‘Primetime’, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, is set to arrive in India on September 25, 2026.

The film is set in 2006, and follows television journalist Chris Hansen (played by Robert Pattinson) as he sets out to make television history with ‘To Catch a Predator’. The film is inspired by the real-life television program, and traces Chris Hansen’s crime reporting, where hidden-camera investigations and confrontations with suspected predators turned criminal investigations into a major television phenomenon.

Robert Pattinson’s striking transformation into Chris Hansen is the hallmark of the film as he brings a complex journalist to life while navigating ambition, the pursuit of truth and the increasingly complicated relationship between crime and entertainment. As both the film’s lead actor and producer, Pattinson is closely involved in bringing this provocative story to the screen. The film goes beyond the mechanics of the investigations to examine the consequences of turning real-world crime into television and the ethical questions that arise when journalism becomes spectacle.

The film is helmed by Lance Oppenheim and marks his narrative feature film debut following his acclaimed body of work in the space of documentaries. It explores the blurred lines between journalism, entertainment, justice and public spectacle. The film also stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine and Anna Faris.

Produced by Robert Pattinson and PVR INOX Pictures, in association with Lionsgate Play India, is set to bring Primetime to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026.