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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRaja Shivaji Tops Box Office Among May 1 Releases, Beats Patriot And Ek Din

Raja Shivaji Tops Box Office Among May 1 Releases, Beats Patriot And Ek Din

Tuesday Box Office Collection: A three-way battle is underway at the box office between Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din. Read on to find out which film is leading.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji leads box office with ₹52.74 crore worldwide.
  • Patriot garners ₹24.86 crore India net, reuniting stars.
  • Ek Din earns ₹4.70 crore, marks star debuts.

Raja Shivaji vs Patriot vs Ek Din Box Office Collection: Three Indian films - Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din - were released on May 1. Among them, Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has performed the best so far. Raja Shivaji and Patriot opened on a similar note, collecting Rs 11.35 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively. However, as the days went by, their box office run slowed down, and collections dropped to single digits.

Ek Din opened below expectations, earning just Rs 1.15 crore at the box office and is now failing to even match its opening day collection. 

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Raja Shivaji saw a 12.5 per cent dip from Monday’s collection. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 4.90 crore from 5,485 shows, with an overall occupancy of 20.4 per cent.

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The collection was led by the Marathi version, which earned Rs 3.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 1.55 crore collection.

Overall, the film has collected Rs 52.74 crore worldwide, with the India net standing at Rs 44.45 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore
Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore
Day 3: Rs 12 crore
Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore
Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 5

Patriot collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5 from 1,826 shows, with around 17 per cent occupancy. The film, which marked Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion on the silver screen after 18 years, is currently running in Malayalam, with dubbed versions expected to release soon.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?

So far, Patriot has collected a total India net of Rs 24.86 crore.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 10 crore
Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore
Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Ek Din collected Rs 0.26 crore at the box office, marking a 30 per cent growth from the previous day. The film marked Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi who will be seen with Junaid Khan. 

The film has earned Rs 4.70 crore worldwide so far, including India gross of Rs 4.25 crore and overseas collections of Rs 0.45 crore. Its India net stands at Rs 3.58 crore.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 2: Rs 1 crore
Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore
Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which film among Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din has performed best at the box office?

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji has performed the best among the three films released on May 1. It has garnered the highest collections so far.

What was Raja Shivaji's worldwide collection as of Day 5?

As of Day 5, Raja Shivaji had collected Rs 52.74 crore worldwide. Its India net collection stood at Rs 44.45 crore.

How did Patriot perform on its opening day?

Patriot collected Rs 10 crore on its opening day. This film marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years.

What was Ek Din's India net collection by Day 5?

By Day 5, Ek Din had earned Rs 3.58 crore as India net. Its worldwide collection reached Rs 4.70 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Riteish Deshmukh Mohanlal Mammootty Sai Pallavi Patriot Raja Shivaji Ek Din
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