Raja Shivaji Tops Box Office Among May 1 Releases, Beats Patriot And Ek Din

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads box office with ₹52.74 crore worldwide.

Patriot garners ₹24.86 crore India net, reuniting stars.

Ek Din earns ₹4.70 crore, marks star debuts.

Raja Shivaji vs Patriot vs Ek Din Box Office Collection: Three Indian films - Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din - were released on May 1. Among them, Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has performed the best so far. Raja Shivaji and Patriot opened on a similar note, collecting Rs 11.35 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively. However, as the days went by, their box office run slowed down, and collections dropped to single digits.

Ek Din opened below expectations, earning just Rs 1.15 crore at the box office and is now failing to even match its opening day collection.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Raja Shivaji saw a 12.5 per cent dip from Monday’s collection. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 4.90 crore from 5,485 shows, with an overall occupancy of 20.4 per cent.

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The collection was led by the Marathi version, which earned Rs 3.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 1.55 crore collection.

Overall, the film has collected Rs 52.74 crore worldwide, with the India net standing at Rs 44.45 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 12 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 5

Patriot collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5 from 1,826 shows, with around 17 per cent occupancy. The film, which marked Mohanlal and Mammootty’s reunion on the silver screen after 18 years, is currently running in Malayalam, with dubbed versions expected to release soon.

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So far, Patriot has collected a total India net of Rs 24.86 crore.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 10 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Ek Din collected Rs 0.26 crore at the box office, marking a 30 per cent growth from the previous day. The film marked Bollywood debut of Sai Pallavi who will be seen with Junaid Khan.

The film has earned Rs 4.70 crore worldwide so far, including India gross of Rs 4.25 crore and overseas collections of Rs 0.45 crore. Its India net stands at Rs 3.58 crore.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 1 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore