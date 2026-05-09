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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Box Office Race, ‘Patriot’ Relies On Overseas Boost, ‘Ek Din’ Fades

‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Box Office Race, ‘Patriot’ Relies On Overseas Boost, ‘Ek Din’ Fades

Raja Shivaji nears Rs 70 crore mark as Patriot slows in India but performs overseas, while Ek Din struggles at the box office.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji shows resilience, nearing Rs 70 crore gross mark.
  • Patriot struggles domestically, but global earnings boost its total.
  • Ek Din faces significant challenges, falling behind competitors.
  • Box office contrasts highlight varying audience reception this week.

With big names like Riteish Deshmukh, Mammootty and Mohanlal in the mix, the box office this week tells a story of contrast. While Raja Shivaji continues to march ahead with steady numbers, Patriot is losing steam in India despite global gains.

Meanwhile, Ek Din is finding it increasingly difficult to stay relevant. So, who’s really winning the audience?

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Heads Towards Rs 1800 Cr Milestone Despite Daily Box Office Falling Below Rs 1 Cr

'Raja Shivaji' Day 8 Box Office Collection

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama is showing resilience as it enters its second week. As per Sacnilk, on day 8, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 3.20 crore across 3,882 shows. That’s a 20% dip from the previous day’s Rs 4.00 crore, but the overall momentum remains intact.

So far, the film has amassed Rs 55.85 crore in net collections and Rs 66.23 crore in gross earnings across India. Backed by strong performances and rooted in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film continues to draw attention. If current trends hold, it’s likely to cross the Rs 70 crore gross mark over the weekend.

'Patriot' Day 8 Box Office Collection

In contrast, Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is witnessing a noticeable slowdown in domestic markets. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its eighth day, the film earned Rs 0.76 crore, an 18.3% drop from Rs 0.93 crore the previous day, across 996 shows.

Its India net collection now stands at Rs 27.74 crore, with a gross of Rs 32.18 crore. However, the real boost comes from international markets, where the film has pulled in Rs 41.00 crore. This takes its worldwide gross to Rs 73.18 crore, pushing it past the Rs 70 crore milestone globally.

Despite the dip at home, strong overseas support is helping the film maintain a respectable overall performance.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Continues Stable Run On Day 22, Collects Rs 1.75 Cr Again

'Ek Din' Day 8 Box Office Collection

For Ek Din, the story is far less encouraging. The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer managed just Rs 0.05 crore on Day 8, with a limited release across 163 shows.

The film’s occupancy stood at 10.9%, reflecting its struggle to attract audiences. After collecting Rs 21 lakh on Day 7, its total now hovers around Rs 4 crore. Just a week into its run, the film appears to be slipping out of the box office race.

While Raja Shivaji continues to dominate with consistent numbers, Patriot is relying heavily on global audiences to stay competitive. Ek Din, meanwhile, is facing an uphill battle.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office performance of 'Raja Shivaji'?

'Raja Shivaji' is showing resilience, with Rs 55.85 crore in net collections and Rs 66.23 crore in gross earnings across India after its eighth day.

How is 'Patriot' performing domestically versus internationally?

'Patriot' is slowing down in India with Rs 27.74 crore net, but is performing strongly overseas, earning Rs 41.00 crore globally.

What is the box office status of 'Ek Din'?

'Ek Din' is struggling to gain traction, with its total collections hovering around Rs 4 crore after eight days and very limited audience engagement.

What are the projected earnings for 'Raja Shivaji' this weekend?

If current trends continue, 'Raja Shivaji' is likely to surpass the Rs 70 crore gross mark over the weekend.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Mohanlal Mammootty Sai Pallavi Patriot Raja Shivaji Ek Din Junai Khan
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