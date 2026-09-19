5 Reasons To Watch 'Resident Evil' This September

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Resident Evil released September 18, 2026, directed by Zach Cregger.

Filmed for IMAX, it offers large-scale visuals for horror.

Its standalone story appeals to new viewers and game fans.

Critically praised adaptation targets an $80 million global debut.

Resident Evil arrived in Indian theatres on September 18, 2026, with screenings in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Zach Cregger, the latest chapter in the iconic horror franchise stars Austin Abrams in the lead and has been filmed for IMAX. According to Deadline, the film is eyeing an $80 million global debut and has already generated a strong response from critics.

With its combination of large-scale visuals, horror and connections to the beloved video game franchise, Resident Evil is shaping up as a major theatrical release. Here are five reasons it could be worth catching on the big screen.

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1. Made For The Biggest Screen

Resident Evil has been filmed for IMAX, giving audiences a chance to experience its horror on a much larger scale. The expansive visuals, intense action and jump scares are designed to pull viewers into the middle of the chaos.

For horror fans, that could make the difference between simply watching a frightening film and feeling completely surrounded by it.

2. A Fresh Entry Point For New Viewers

You don't need to be familiar with the Resident Evil universe to follow the new film. The story works as a standalone chapter, giving newcomers a straightforward way into the franchise.

At the same time, longtime followers of Resident Evil have plenty of reasons to remain invested in this new instalment.

3. Zach Cregger Brings His Horror Style

Zach Cregger has already made a mark in horror with films such as Barbarian and Weapons. His move into the Resident Evil universe brings that distinctive approach to one of gaming's best-known horror franchises.

That makes his involvement one of the film's biggest talking points, particularly for viewers looking for tension, unexpected turns and plenty of scares.

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4. A Major Draw For Video Game Fans

The film also has plenty to offer audiences who have spent years exploring the Resident Evil games. Its connection with the source material has received praise from critics and audiences at the premiere, with some describing it as one of the strongest adaptations of a video game.

For longtime fans, those links could make the new film especially interesting to experience in theatres.

5. Horror Hits Differently In Theatres

Resident Evil is designed around the kind of atmosphere that's difficult to replicate at home. Its scares, sound design and action are built to work on a large screen, with a theatre audience adding another layer to the experience.

A packed auditorium can make every sudden scare feel more immediate. And when the lights go down, even familiar horror can feel a little more unsettling.

Resident Evil comes from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures. The film was released in theatres on September 18, 2026, and is distributed in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. It has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.