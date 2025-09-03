Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRelease Of Shehnaaz Gill’s Ikk Kudi Postponed Amid Punjab floods

Release Of Shehnaaz Gill’s Ikk Kudi Postponed Amid Punjab floods

The makers of the Punjabi social drama, 'Ikk Kudi' featuring Shehnaaz Gill have decided to postpone the release of the forthcoming drama, keeping in view the ongoing floods in Punjab.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The makers of the Punjabi social drama, 'Ikk Kudi' featuring Shehnaaz Gill have decided to postpone the release of the forthcoming drama, keeping in view the ongoing floods in Punjab.

The film, which was originally scheduled to be out in theatres on September 19, has now been pushed to October 31st.

Sharing the news on social media, the makers wrote, "The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025. Due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times."

They added that the "Ikk Kudi" team is in touch with various NGOs and is doing their best to support Punjab during these difficult times.

Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, "Ikk Kudi" also stars Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and Udaybir Sandhu in significant roles, along with others.

The project also marks Shehnaaz's debut as a producer under her home banner Shehnaaz Gill Production.

Previously, the makers of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's highly-awaited sequel "Nikka Zaildar 4" delayed the release of the drama due to the Punjab floods.

Makers, White Hill Studios, took to their Instagram handle and shared a post revealing that "Nikka Zaildar 4" has been postponed to October 21.

"The entire team of Nikka Zaildar 4 has decided to postpone the release of the film to 21st October 2025 due to the unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe that it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times," they wrote.

They further assured that they will be visiting the flood-affected areas in the state to extend their support.

"Therefore, the Nikka Zaildar 4 team has decided to visit the affected areas very soon and provide trucks full of rations and other necessary items to the people at the earliest. We stand with Punjab," the post concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehnaaz Gill PUNJAB
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget