Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan's 2013 Bhojpuri film

Interest surged due to Ranveer Singh's recent

The 13-year-old action-drama streams on YouTube, attracting over 232,000 views.

Ravi Kishan portrayed a police officer, with Sangeeta Tiwari in lead.

From the closing months of 2025 to the early days of 2026, one title dominated conversations across the film industry - Dhurandhar. The film starring Ranveer Singh enjoyed a remarkable box-office run, and Dhurandhar 2 continued the momentum and broke several box office records. However, many viewers may be surprised to learn that popular actor Ravi Kishan had already headlined a film with the same title more than a decade ago.

Released 13 years ago, Ravi Kishan’s Dhurandhar: The Shooter has once again found its way into the spotlight. Here's where you can stream the Bhojpuri action drama.

Ravi Kishan’s Dhurandhar Released In 2013

Dhurandhar: The Shooter first arrived in cinemas in 2013 and is currently available on YouTube. Ravi Kishan recently spoke about the film during the trailer launch event of his upcoming movie Dhamaal 4. Following his remarks, coupled with the widespread attention surrounding Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, interest in the Bhojpuri film has surged once again.

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As a result, many viewers have been revisiting the movie on YouTube.

Where Can You Watch Bhojpuri Film Dhurandhar?

Those interested in watching the film can currently stream it on YouTube. Dhurandhar: The Shooter is available on the Desi Music channel, where it was uploaded in 2019.

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Over the years, the film has accumulated more than 232,000 views on the platform, reflecting continued audience interest in the action-packed Bhojpuri entertainer.

Ravi Kishan Played A Police Officer

Alongside Ravi Kishan, actress Sangeeta Tiwari appeared in the lead role, while Awdhesh Mishra featured in a significant character role. The film was directed by Deepak Tiwari.

In this action drama, Ravi Kishan portrayed a police officer, delivering a performance that remains familiar to Bhojpuri cinema fans.

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When Will Dhamaal 4 Release?

Ravi Kishan is next set to appear as a villain in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Dhamaal 4. The cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand, Raj Vishwakarma and Vijay Patkar.

The fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 10.