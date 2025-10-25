Rashmika Mandanna Battles Love & Doubt In The Girlfriend Trailer

After thrilling audiences with her intense performance in the supernatural world of Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna is back with a story rooted in emotions, self-doubt, and the complexities of love. Her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, promises to be a layered romantic drama that examines the meaning of love, identity, and relationships. The trailer of the film, released on Saturday, gives viewers a glimpse into this emotional rollercoaster.

A Love Story with a Questioning Heart

In the trailer, Rashmika plays Bhooma, a woman deeply confused about her feelings for her boyfriend, Vikram (played by Dheekshith Shetty). The opening scene shows her nervously telling Vikram that they should take a “small break.” When he looks puzzled, she clarifies that she means a real one, not just a temporary pause.

The narrative then rewinds to the beginning of their romance, where Vikram is certain that Bhooma is “the one.” He even proposes marriage, saying, “There’s an auspicious time the day after tomorrow. Let’s get married.” But while Vikram’s confidence is unwavering, Bhooma’s uncertainty grows, setting the stage for an emotional conflict that lies at the heart of the story.

From Sweet Love to Emotional Chaos

The trailer begins light-heartedly, showing Bhooma and Vikram’s charming chemistry through playful exchanges and stolen kisses. However, it soon takes a more intense turn, love turns into confusion, laughter into frustration, and comfort into confrontation. Scenes of emotional outbursts, family tensions, and internal struggles highlight how the film explores the fragility of modern relationships.

By the end, Rashmika’s character appears to be questioning not just her partner but also her own emotional boundaries and identity, wondering whether she’s truly in love or merely attached to the idea of love.

Behind the Scenes: Team and Release

The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. The film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

The teaser, released earlier, featured Vijay Deverakonda’s voice introducing the female lead with poetic admiration as Rashmika’s character enters college. The much-awaited romantic drama is set to release on November 7.

With its emotional depth, relatable conflict, and Rashmika’s compelling performance, The Girlfriend seems ready to offer an introspective take on what it truly means to love, and to be loved.