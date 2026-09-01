Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller Mysaa releases November 27, 2026.

New poster depicts her bloodied, spear-wielding tribal leader.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, film is a pan-India action drama.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action thriller Mysaa will arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. The makers confirmed the release date on social media, sharing a striking new poster of the actor in character. In the image, Rashmika appears bloodied and battle-ready in a red saree, holding a spear as armed women stand around her. The look signals a markedly different role for the actor, who is set to headline the film as its central character. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set in tribal lands and is being presented as a female-led pan-India action drama, produced by UnFormula Films for a theatrical release.

Rashmika’s Fierce Avatar

The latest poster gives a clearer idea of the world Mysaa is building. Rashmika is dressed in a red saree and traditional jewellery, with blood visible on her face and clothes. She grips a spear while several women carrying weapons stand beside her, suggesting that her character leads them into a confrontation.

MYSAA!



The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa! 🔥



In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!❤️@RawindraPulle @jakes_bejoy @unformulafilms @TSeries @tseriessouth pic.twitter.com/aaDqspvHE7 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 1, 2026

Rashmika shared the announcement on X, writing, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa!” UnFormula Films also shared the release announcement, describing the character and film as follows: “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”

What To Expect From Mysaa

Mysaa has been generating interest through a series of character posters featuring Rashmika. The film is expected to put the actor in a physically demanding action role while also exploring the emotional side of her character. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and combines action with an emotional storyline. UnFormula Films is producing the project, which is being positioned as a pan-India theatrical release led by Rashmika.

ALSO READ | John Galliano Met Exhibition Cancelled After Backlash Over Antisemitic, Racist Remarks

The film also comes at a time when the actor has been taking on increasingly demanding projects. Reports in July said Rashmika suffered a serious hip injury while filming a dance sequence and was advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. The reported injury was linked to demanding sequences for her upcoming films, including Ranabaali and Mysaa.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Injured Foot: Singer To Perform In 'Cozy Footwear' Ahead Of Final Eternal Sunshine Tour Shows In London

With Mysaa now scheduled for November 27, attention will turn to its teaser, trailer and the next look at Rashmika’s character.