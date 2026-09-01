India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa has locked its theatrical release date for November 27, 2026. The action thriller’s latest poster shows the actor in a bloodied red saree.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller Mysaa releases November 27, 2026.
  • New poster depicts her bloodied, spear-wielding tribal leader.
  • Directed by Rawindra Pulle, film is a pan-India action drama.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action thriller Mysaa will arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026. The makers confirmed the release date on social media, sharing a striking new poster of the actor in character. In the image, Rashmika appears bloodied and battle-ready in a red saree, holding a spear as armed women stand around her. The look signals a markedly different role for the actor, who is set to headline the film as its central character. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set in tribal lands and is being presented as a female-led pan-India action drama, produced by UnFormula Films for a theatrical release.

 Rashmika’s Fierce Avatar

The latest poster gives a clearer idea of the world Mysaa is building. Rashmika is dressed in a red saree and traditional jewellery, with blood visible on her face and clothes. She grips a spear while several women carrying weapons stand beside her, suggesting that her character leads them into a confrontation.

Rashmika shared the announcement on X, writing, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa!” UnFormula Films also shared the release announcement, describing the character and film as follows: “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”

What To Expect From Mysaa

Mysaa has been generating interest through a series of character posters featuring Rashmika. The film is expected to put the actor in a physically demanding action role while also exploring the emotional side of her character. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and combines action with an emotional storyline. UnFormula Films is producing the project, which is being positioned as a pan-India theatrical release led by Rashmika.

ALSO READ | John Galliano Met Exhibition Cancelled After Backlash Over Antisemitic, Racist Remarks

The film also comes at a time when the actor has been taking on increasingly demanding projects. Reports in July said Rashmika suffered a serious hip injury while filming a dance sequence and was advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. The reported injury was linked to demanding sequences for her upcoming films, including Ranabaali and Mysaa.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Injured Foot: Singer To Perform In 'Cozy Footwear' Ahead Of Final Eternal Sunshine Tour Shows In London

With Mysaa now scheduled for November 27, attention will turn to its teaser, trailer and the next look at Rashmika’s character.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Rashmika Mandanna's film Mysaa be released?

Mysaa is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026. The makers confirmed the release date on social media, sharing a new poster.

Who is directing and producing the film Mysaa?

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle. The film is produced by UnFormula Films for a pan-India theatrical release.

What kind of film is Mysaa and where is it set?

Mysaa is an action thriller presented as a female-led pan-India action drama. The film is set against the backdrop of tribal lands.

What can audiences expect from Rashmika Mandanna's role in Mysaa?

Rashmika Mandanna will headline the film as its central character, appearing bloodied and battle-ready. Her role is physically demanding and explores an emotional side.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Pan-India Film Mysaa Mysaa Release Date Rashmika Mandanna Mysaa Mysaa Movie Rawindra Pulle UnFormula Films
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look
Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look
Movies
'Toxic' Box Office Day 6: Yash Film Crashes 68% — Can It Still Collect Rs 500 Crore?
'Toxic' Box Office Day 6: Yash Film Crashes 68% — Can It Still Collect Rs 500 Crore?
Movies
Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Daayra’ Box Office Clash With Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’: ‘Gold Toh Mere Hi Ghar Aayega’
Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Daayra’ Box Office Clash With Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’: ‘Gold Toh Mere Hi Ghar Aayega’
Movies
Robert Pattinson Explores Crime, Journalism And Entertainment In New Psychological Thriller ‘Primetime’
Robert Pattinson Explores Crime, Journalism And Entertainment In New Psychological Thriller ‘Primetime’
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget