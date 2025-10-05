Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRashmika Mandanna Reveals How Spontaneous Shoot For ‘Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi’ Came Together

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals How Spontaneous Shoot For ‘Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi’ Came Together

Rashmika Mandanna's song "Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" from "Thamma" was a spontaneous addition to the film, filmed in just 3-4 days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has left fans mesmerized with her energetic moves in the first track of her forthcoming drama Thamma, titled “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi.” The vibrant number, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, has already created a buzz, and now the actress has revealed the surprising story behind its shoot.

Story Behind Song ‘Tum Mere Na Huye' Song

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared that the track was not originally planned but came together spontaneously. She wrote, “We were shooting at a very, very stunning location for about 10–12 days and on the last day, our producers and director suddenly had a banging idea — ‘Why don’t we shoot a song here? It’s a crazy cool location, so why not?’ And I was like whyyyyy notttttt! In about 3–4 days, we made all of this possible. Watching it at the end, we were massively surprised.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Big Shout-Out to the Team

Praising the collective effort of the crew behind the catchy number, the Animal actress added, “A big, big shout out to all the dancers, the costume department, the set guys, the lights department, the direction department, the production department… everyone. This song was possible because of your hard work. They are now your Tadaka and Alok. I hope you love them, feel them, dance with them, and enjoy watching them.”

One of Rashmika’s Most Fun Songs

Earlier, Rashmika had also opened up about why “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi” became one of her most cherished experiences on set. She said, “Definitely one of the most fun songs I’ve shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set… everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it and enjoy it as much as I did while shooting for it.”

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a grand Diwali release on October 21.

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Thamma
