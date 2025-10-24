Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rashmika Mandanna Calls Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor Her 'Best Gang' From Cocktail 2 Sets

Rashmika Mandanna raves about filming 'Cocktail 2' with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, directed by Homi Adajania, after wrapping up the Italy schedule.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail is already exciting fans, especially with its new trio — Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The team has recently wrapped up their schedule in Italy, and judging by the cast's updates, it seems the trio had a lot of fun during the shoot.

Speaking about her experience working with her co-stars, Rashmika couldn't stop smiling as she shared how much she enjoyed shooting with them and how she can't wait to resume filming with them again in Delhi.

"I love Kriti and Shahid. I feel like we're the best gang together. Homi sir (Homi Adajania), whom we're working with, is also a joy to collaborate with. It's such a pleasure to work with all of them. I'm very excited to go back to Delhi to start shooting again," Rashmika told ANI.

The actress further shared that she had a great time filming with her co-stars and is eagerly waiting for the audience to feel that same energy on screen.

"And every time I'm in a scene with Kriti or Shahid, I'm just enjoying myself. So, I really hope that when this film releases, you'll feel the same enjoyment and also enjoy it," Rashmika added with a bright smile.

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania. The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Thamma.

The film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is performing strongly at the box office and has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. Created under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.

The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a “bloody love story” full of twists. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna Thamma Cocktail 2
