Dhurandhar To Release In Japan; Official Poster Out - Deets Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to release in Japan July 10.

Film achieved record-breaking success at Indian box office.

Official poster and release date announced for Japan.

Spy-action thriller currently streaming on Netflix.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 last year, is now gearing up for an international rollout. After a record-breaking run at the Indian box office, the film is set to release in Japan.

The film’s official poster, along with the release date for the Japanese market, has been announced.

Dhurandhar Japan Release Date

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on X, formerly Twitter. “DHURANDHAR TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… After a remarkable, record-shattering run at the global box office,” he wrote while tagging Jio Studios, director Aditya Dhar, and actor Ranveer Singh, among others.

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He further added that the film will arrive in Japanese theatres on July 10.

How Did Fans React?

As soon as the news broke, fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Big move. Taking Dhurandhar to Japan after that global run, this just shows how far Indian cinema is reaching now,” read one comment.

Another asked, “Not China?” before adding, “China may possibly generate another 1200 crores.”

“So over here to Dangal will lose its prime position,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “A solid global move. After its big success, Dhurandhar hitting Japan on 10 July could boost its worldwide run further—especially with Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal and Aditya Dhar’s scale.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller that is currently streaming on Netflix. Released only in Hindi, the film serves as a prequel to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political networks in Pakistan in a mission to dismantle a terror group plotting attacks against India.

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The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others.

The second instalment is currently running in cinemas and has been shattering box office records. It was released in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.