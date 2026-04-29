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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar To Release In Japan; Official Poster Out - Deets Inside

Dhurandhar To Release In Japan; Official Poster Out - Deets Inside

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to release in Japan. Check details inside.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to release in Japan July 10.
  • Film achieved record-breaking success at Indian box office.
  • Official poster and release date announced for Japan.
  • Spy-action thriller currently streaming on Netflix.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 last year, is now gearing up for an international rollout. After a record-breaking run at the Indian box office, the film is set to release in Japan.

The film’s official poster, along with the release date for the Japanese market, has been announced. 

Dhurandhar Japan Release Date

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on X, formerly Twitter. “DHURANDHAR TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… After a remarkable, record-shattering run at the global box office,” he wrote while tagging Jio Studios, director Aditya Dhar, and actor Ranveer Singh, among others.

ALSO READ| After Avoiding Box Office Clash With Dhurandhar 2, Yash’s Toxic Skips June 4 Release

He further added that the film will arrive in Japanese theatres on July 10.

How Did Fans React?

As soon as the news broke, fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

“Big move. Taking Dhurandhar to Japan after that global run, this just shows how far Indian cinema is reaching now,” read one comment. 

Another asked, “Not China?” before adding, “China may possibly generate another 1200 crores.”

“So over here to Dangal will lose its prime position,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “A solid global move. After its big success, Dhurandhar hitting Japan on 10 July could boost its worldwide run further—especially with Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal and Aditya Dhar’s scale.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller that is currently streaming on Netflix. Released only in Hindi, the film serves as a prequel to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political networks in Pakistan in a mission to dismantle a terror group plotting attacks against India.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Just Rs 7 Cr Away From Beating Baahubali 2 Record; Can It Challenge Dangal Next?

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, among others.

The second instalment is currently running in cinemas and has been shattering box office records. It was released in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar be released in Japan?

The film Dhurandhar is set to release in Japan on July 10, 2026. This international release follows its successful run at the Indian box office.

What genre is the film Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller. It tells the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent on a mission in Pakistan.

Who is in the cast of Dhurandhar?

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, among others.

Where can I watch Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix. It was originally released in Hindi.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
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