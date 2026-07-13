Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar recorded a surprisingly weak opening in Japan.

Fewer than 900 viewers attended, despite extensive pre-release promotions.

This contrasts its global franchise success, earning over ₹3000 crore.

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster action thriller Dhurandhar may have delivered phenomenal success across India and international markets, but its journey in Japan has begun on a disappointing note. Despite high expectations and an extensive promotional campaign, the film recorded a lacklustre opening after its release in the country on July 10.

Dhurandhar Opens To Just 900 Viewers In Japan

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has suffered a major setback in the Japanese market. The big-budget action drama was released across nearly 80 screens nationwide on July 10. However, according to trade reports, fewer than 900 people watched the film on its opening day.

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What makes the result even more surprising is that the film had been heavily promoted ahead of its Japanese release. Despite the marketing push, it failed to attract audiences to cinemas and ended up delivering one of the weakest opening-day performances ever recorded by an Indian film in Japan. Even more notably, Dhurandhar was unable to secure a place among the country's top 25 films on its first day.

Considering the scale of its release, the opening figures have come as a significant surprise for the trade. Expectations were considerably higher before release, but Japanese audiences did not respond as anticipated, resulting in very low footfall at cinemas across most locations.

Dhurandhar Proved To Be Blockbuster In India

The film's underwhelming start in Japan stands in sharp contrast to the franchise's remarkable global success. Released in India in December 2025, Dhurandhar, followed by its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in March 2026, collectively earned more than Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.

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With that achievement, the spy thriller franchise became the first Indian film franchise to cross the milestone globally. Its previous box office triumphs had raised strong expectations for the Japanese release, but those hopes have now fallen short.

Dhurandhar Mirrored Slow Start Pushpa 2

Several Indian films, including RRR and Saaho, have enjoyed successful theatrical runs in Japan and attracted strong audiences on their opening day. In contrast, Dhurandhar has mirrored the slow start of Pushpa 2.

Despite generating massive pre-release buzz, Pushpa 2 also drew fewer than 900 viewers on its first day in Japan. The trend highlights a key challenge in the Japanese market: global popularity does not always translate into box office success, even for high-profile Indian releases.