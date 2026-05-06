Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,790.17 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, the India net collection stands at Rs 1,139.67 crore.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has so far minted Rs 1,790.17 crore at the box office. It is just Rs 280 crore away from breaking Dangal’s record.
- Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 0.57 crore on its 48th day.
- The film has grossed Rs 1,790.17 crore worldwide.
- It aims to surpass Dangal's Rs 2,070 crore collection.
- Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel, released in five languages.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: We are back with Tuesday’s box office numbers, and they are upsetting for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a film headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. This is because the film is now running in its seventh week.
The film, which also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, has so far collected Rs 1,790.17 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, the India net collection stands at Rs 1,139.67 crore. With the ongoing pace, it will be interesting to see whether the film can surpass Dangal, headlined by Aamir Khan, to become the highest-grossing Indian film.
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The lifetime collection of Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is Rs 2,070 crore. To beat it, the film needs to earn around Rs 280 crore more.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48
On Day 48, which is the seventh Tuesday, the film minted Rs 0.57 crore at the box office. The collection came from 833 shows, with an overall occupancy of 29.6 per cent.
Most of the earnings came from Hindi shows - Rs 0.53 crore. It was followed by Kannada at Rs 0.02 crore, while Tamil and Telugu contributed Rs 0.01 crore each.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore
Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Week 6 & Beyond:
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore
Day 42: Rs 1 crore
Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore
Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore
Day 48: Rs 0.57 crore
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released late last year and started streaming on Netflix this January after completing its theatrical run.
Unlike Dhurandhar 2, which was released in five languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam - the first part was released only in Hindi.
The second part will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. It may also release on television, just like the first part, which is set to premiere on May 30 on Star Gold.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 so far?
How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on Day 48?
On its 48th day, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 0.57 crore. The collection came from 833 shows with an overall occupancy of 29.6 percent.
What is the lifetime collection of Dangal?
The lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal is Rs 2,070 crore. Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn around Rs 280 crore more to surpass it.
In how many languages was Dhurandhar 2 released in theaters?
Dhurandhar 2 was released in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.