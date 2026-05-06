Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 0.57 crore on its 48th day.

The film has grossed Rs 1,790.17 crore worldwide.

It aims to surpass Dangal's Rs 2,070 crore collection.

Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel, released in five languages.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: We are back with Tuesday’s box office numbers, and they are upsetting for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a film headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. This is because the film is now running in its seventh week.

The film, which also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, has so far collected Rs 1,790.17 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, the India net collection stands at Rs 1,139.67 crore. With the ongoing pace, it will be interesting to see whether the film can surpass Dangal, headlined by Aamir Khan, to become the highest-grossing Indian film.

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The lifetime collection of Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is Rs 2,070 crore. To beat it, the film needs to earn around Rs 280 crore more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 48

On Day 48, which is the seventh Tuesday, the film minted Rs 0.57 crore at the box office. The collection came from 833 shows, with an overall occupancy of 29.6 per cent.

Most of the earnings came from Hindi shows - Rs 0.53 crore. It was followed by Kannada at Rs 0.02 crore, while Tamil and Telugu contributed Rs 0.01 crore each.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 6 & Beyond:

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

Day 48: Rs 0.57 crore

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released late last year and started streaming on Netflix this January after completing its theatrical run.

Unlike Dhurandhar 2, which was released in five languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam - the first part was released only in Hindi.

The second part will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. It may also release on television, just like the first part, which is set to premiere on May 30 on Star Gold.