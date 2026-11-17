Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar failed to secure any 2027 Grammy nominations.

Film's popular soundtrack submitted eight entries, but none were nominated.

Tamil track 'Varuvaaiy' earned historic first Grammy nomination for India.

RAYE led nominations; Beyoncé reached 100 career Grammy nods.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has failed to secure a nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards, despite submitting eight entries. The final nominations came as a disappointment for fans who had hoped the film's widely popular soundtrack would receive international recognition. However, Indian music still has reason to celebrate, with a Tamil track making history at this year's awards.

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Eight Grammy Entries Of 'Dhurandhar 2' Fail To Make The Cut

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge had gained considerable popularity across the Indian subcontinent. Its makers had submitted eight entries, hoping to secure recognition across several categories. However, none of them featured in the final nominations.

The submissions included Phir Se for Best Song Written for Visual Media, Jaiye Sajana for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya for Best Global Music Performance. Other entries included Aari Aari for Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Mann Atkeya – Destiny for Best Rap Performance. The submissions also covered Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Vaari Jaavan and Best Remixed Recording for Hum Pyaar Karne Wale.

Tamil Track 'Varuvaaiy' Earns Grammy Nomination

Although Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out, Indian music has secured a place on the global awards stage. Tamil track Varuvaaiy, by Devan Ekambaram and Susha, has received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. The recognition also marks the first time a Tamil song has earned a Grammy nomination.

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RAYE Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations, Beyonce Creates History

British singer-songwriter RAYE emerged as the most-nominated artist at the 2027 Grammys, with 11 nominations. ROSALÍA followed with nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six nods apiece.

Beyonce also reached a major milestone, becoming the first artist in Grammy history to receive 100 career nominations. She achieved the landmark with a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for Morning Dew (Donk).