Dhurandhar 2 Holds Steady At Box Office, Could Break Baahubali 2 Record This Weekend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 nears Baahubali 2 record, eyes Dangal.

Film's total earnings estimated Rs 1,968-2,070 crore.

Seventh Friday collection adds Rs 0.01 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 spans multiple languages in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in its seventh week, and its box office collections have begun to slow down. Despite this, the film is just Rs 4 crore away from surpassing the box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, before it sets its sights on the lifetime collection of Dangal. The film’s total collection is estimated to be between Rs 1,968 crore and Rs 2,070 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44

On its seventh Friday, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 0.01 crore at the box office from 29 shows, according to Sacnilk.

This takes the total India gross to Rs 1,358.52 crore and the India net to Rs 1,135.05 crore so far, with final figures yet to be reported. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,783.66 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43

On Day 43, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.10 crore from around 2,367 shows, with an overall occupancy of 13.1 per cent, as per Sacnilk data.

As usual, the bulk of the earnings came from Hindi shows at Rs 1.05 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 0.03 crore, while Kannada and Tamil contributed at Rs 0.01 crore each.

With this, the film’s sixth-week total stands at Rs 12.40 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

First week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 42: Rs 1.19 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.31 crore

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, a day after paid preview shows. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, and has received positive reviews from audiences. After completing its theatrical run, the film will stream on JioHotstar.

The Aditya Dhar film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year and began streaming on Netflix on January 30 this year. While the first film was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.