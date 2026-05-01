Dhurandhar 2's total collection is estimated to be between Rs 1,968 crore and Rs 2,070 crore. India gross is Rs 1,358.52 crore and India net is Rs 1,135.05 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Holds Steady At Box Office, Could Break Baahubali 2 Record This Weekend
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: The India net of the film, headlined by Ranveer Singh & helmed by Aditya Dhar, stands at Rs 1,135.05 crore. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,783.66 crore.
- Dhurandhar 2 nears Baahubali 2 record, eyes Dangal.
- Film's total earnings estimated Rs 1,968-2,070 crore.
- Seventh Friday collection adds Rs 0.01 crore.
- Dhurandhar 2 spans multiple languages in theatres.
Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in its seventh week, and its box office collections have begun to slow down. Despite this, the film is just Rs 4 crore away from surpassing the box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, before it sets its sights on the lifetime collection of Dangal. The film’s total collection is estimated to be between Rs 1,968 crore and Rs 2,070 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44
On its seventh Friday, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 0.01 crore at the box office from 29 shows, according to Sacnilk.
This takes the total India gross to Rs 1,358.52 crore and the India net to Rs 1,135.05 crore so far, with final figures yet to be reported. The worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,783.66 crore.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43
On Day 43, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.10 crore from around 2,367 shows, with an overall occupancy of 13.1 per cent, as per Sacnilk data.
As usual, the bulk of the earnings came from Hindi shows at Rs 1.05 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 0.03 crore, while Kannada and Tamil contributed at Rs 0.01 crore each.
With this, the film’s sixth-week total stands at Rs 12.40 crore.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore
First week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore
Day 42: Rs 1.19 crore
Day 43: Rs 1.31 crore
About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, a day after paid preview shows. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, and has received positive reviews from audiences. After completing its theatrical run, the film will stream on JioHotstar.
The Aditya Dhar film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year and began streaming on Netflix on January 30 this year. While the first film was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned at the box office so far?
What is Dhurandhar 2's current box office standing compared to other films?
The film is close to surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's box office record. It also aims to reach Dangal's lifetime collection.
Which languages is Dhurandhar 2 currently running in?
Dhurandhar 2 is currently being shown in theaters in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
When was Dhurandhar 2 released and where will it stream later?
Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19, after paid previews. After its theatrical run, it will be available on JioHotstar.