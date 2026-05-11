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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Finally Earns Rs 1 Cr After Week-Long Dry Run; Bhooth Bangla Sees 36.67% Jump On Sunday

Dhurandhar 2 Finally Earns Rs 1 Cr After Week-Long Dry Run; Bhooth Bangla Sees 36.67% Jump On Sunday

Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 1,794.65 crore worldwide and is a few crores away from surpassing Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Bhooth Bangla became one of Akshay Kumar’s biggest hits in recent years.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 regains Rs 1 crore daily, crossing Rs 1794 crore worldwide.
  • The film is now the second-highest grossing worldwide, nearing Dangal.
  • Bhooth Bangla sees slight Sunday growth but underperforms overall.
  • Critics note Bhooth Bangla's lack of originality, recalling older films.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has finally crossed the Rs 1 crore mark again after a week-long dry spell at the box office, during which the film consistently earned in lakhs. The slowdown comes as no surprise, considering several new releases have arrived in theatres, and the film has already been running since March 19, including paid preview shows a day before release. On the other hand, Bhooth Bangla continues its underwhelming run, struggling in single digits for several days now. The last time the Akshay Kumar-starrer recorded double-digit earnings was on Day 10, which marked its second Sunday.

Dhurandhar 2 Finally Crosses Rs 1 Cr Again

Despite witnessing a slowdown in recent weeks, Dhurandhar 2 has continued to achieve major milestones at the box office. The film became India’s second-highest-grossing film worldwide and is inching closer to surpassing the lifetime record of Dangal, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

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Dangal had earned Rs 2,070 crore globally during its theatrical run. Dhurandhar 2, which currently stands at Rs 1,794.65 crore worldwide, now needs around Rs 275.35 crore more to overtake the record.

On its eighth Sunday, or Day 53, the film earned Rs 1.10 crore from 733 shows, registering an overall occupancy of 32.7 per cent. The Hindi version contributed the majority of the collection with Rs 1.06 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 0.02 crore, while Telugu and Kannada contributed Rs 0.01 crore each.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,143.09 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,794.65 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Week 6

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore

Week 6 Total: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

Day 48: Rs 0.55 crore

Day 49: Rs 0.52 crore

Day 50: Rs 0.50 crore

Week 7 Total: Rs 15.58 crore

Week 8

Day 51: Rs 0.42 crore

Day 52: Rs 0.90 crore

Day 53: Rs 1.10 crore

Bhooth Bangla Sees Jump On Sunday

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla witnessed growth on Sunday but continued to underperform at the box office compared to expectations surrounding the duo’s reunion after more than a decade.

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Many viewers and critics felt that the horror-comedy offered little freshness, with several sequences reminding audiences of Priyadarshan’s earlier films. At several points, the film reminded people of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the director’s 2007 cult hit starring Akshay Kumar.

After remaining in the low single digits for most of its third week, Bhooth Bangla saw a 36.67 per cent jump on Day 24, earning Rs 4.10 crore compared to Rs 3 crore on the previous day.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Week 1

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 21: Rs 1.75 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 21.85 crore

Week 4

Day 22: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 23: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 24: Rs 4.10 crore

The film has so far collected Rs 158.85 crore net in India and Rs 241.61 crore worldwide, including Rs 188.51 crore gross from India and Rs 53.10 crore from overseas markets.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 currently stands at Rs 1,794.65 crore worldwide. It needs to earn approximately Rs 275.35 crore more to surpass Dangal's record.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform on its eighth Sunday?

On its eighth Sunday (Day 53), Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.10 crore from 733 shows, with an overall occupancy of 32.7 percent.

What is the total India net collection for Dhurandhar 2?

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,143.09 crore.

What is the current worldwide gross collection of Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 241.61 crore worldwide, including Rs 188.51 crore gross from India and Rs 53.10 crore from overseas.

Did Bhooth Bangla see any improvement in its collection?

Yes, Bhooth Bangla saw a 36.67 percent jump on Day 24, earning Rs 4.10 crore compared to Rs 3 crore on the previous day.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ranveer SIngh Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2
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