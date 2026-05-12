Dhurandhar 2 Crashes To Rs 35 Lakh On Monday, Bhooth Bangla Mints Rs 1.58 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 earnings dropped significantly on its 54th day.

Bhooth Bangla also saw a notable decrease in collections.

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross is now Rs 1,795.10 crore.

Bhooth Bangla has grossed Rs 243.12 crore globally.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continued its slowdown at the box office on Monday. The film, which crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on Sunday with Rs 1.10 crore in earnings, witnessed a steep 68.18 per cent drop on Day 54, collecting just Rs 35 lakh. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla managed to stay above the Rs 1 crore mark despite a noticeable decline in collections. The horror-comedy earned Rs 1.35 crore on Monday, registering a 66.25 per cent dip from its Sunday business.

Here’s a look at how both films performed at the box office on Monday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 54

Currently running in its eighth week, Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down after its record-breaking theatrical run. On Day 54, the film earned Rs 35 lakh, marking a 68.18 per cent decline from Sunday’s Rs 1.10 crore collection.

ALSO READ| Ramayana Makers To Dub Sai Pallavi’s Voice After Criticism Over Her Hindi Accent

Despite the slowdown, the film remains among the highest-grossing Indian films and continues its run in theatres.

With Monday’s earnings, the film has collected Rs 1,795.10 crore worldwide. Of this, India gross stands at Rs 1,368.52 crore at the box office and overseas stands at Rs 426.58 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Week 6

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore

Week 6 Total: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

Day 48: Rs 0.55 crore

Day 49: Rs 0.52 crore

Day 50: Rs 0.50 crore

Week 7 Total: Rs 15.58 crore

Week 8

Day 51: Rs 0.42 crore

Day 52: Rs 0.90 crore

Day 53: Rs 1.10 crore

Day 54: Rs 0.35 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 25

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla witnessed another dip in collections after showing some growth over the weekend. After earning Rs 4.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 3 crore on Saturday, the film dropped by 66.25 per cent on Monday and collected Rs 1.35 crore.

WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed Outside Venue After Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

The film is currently running in its fourth week in theatres.

So far, it has collected Rs 243.12 crore worldwide. Of this, India Gross stands at Rs 189.97Cr, and overseas stands at Rs 53.15 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Week 1

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Week 2

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Week 3

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 21: Rs 1.75 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 21.85 crore

Week 4

Day 22: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 23: Rs 3 crore

Day 24: Rs 4.10 crore

Day 25: Rs 1.35 crore

About Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla

Released on March 19 after paid preview shows, Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action-thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others. The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run concludes.

Bhooth Bangla, which reunited Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after more than a decade, released on April 17. The horror-comedy also opened with paid previews and will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.





