Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 35 lakh on Day 54, marking a 68.18% decline from the previous day.
Dhurandhar 2 Crashes To Rs 35 Lakh On Monday, Bhooth Bangla Mints Rs 1.58 Crore
Monday Box Office Collection: Both Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla saw over 60 per cent dip in collections at the box office, with Ranveer Singh's film just minting Rs 35 lakh at the box office.
- Dhurandhar 2 earnings dropped significantly on its 54th day.
- Bhooth Bangla also saw a notable decrease in collections.
- Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross is now Rs 1,795.10 crore.
- Bhooth Bangla has grossed Rs 243.12 crore globally.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continued its slowdown at the box office on Monday. The film, which crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on Sunday with Rs 1.10 crore in earnings, witnessed a steep 68.18 per cent drop on Day 54, collecting just Rs 35 lakh. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla managed to stay above the Rs 1 crore mark despite a noticeable decline in collections. The horror-comedy earned Rs 1.35 crore on Monday, registering a 66.25 per cent dip from its Sunday business.
Here’s a look at how both films performed at the box office on Monday.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 54
Currently running in its eighth week, Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down after its record-breaking theatrical run. On Day 54, the film earned Rs 35 lakh, marking a 68.18 per cent decline from Sunday’s Rs 1.10 crore collection.
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Despite the slowdown, the film remains among the highest-grossing Indian films and continues its run in theatres.
With Monday’s earnings, the film has collected Rs 1,795.10 crore worldwide. Of this, India gross stands at Rs 1,368.52 crore at the box office and overseas stands at Rs 426.58 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore
Week 1
- Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
- Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
- Day 3: Rs 113 crore
- Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
- Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
- Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
- Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Week 2
- Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
- Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
- Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
- Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
- Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
- Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
- Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3
- Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
- Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
- Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
- Day 19: Rs 10 crore
- Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
- Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
- Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4
- Day 23: Rs 7 crore
- Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
- Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
- Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
- Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
- Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
- Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5
- Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
- Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
- Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
- Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
- Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
- Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
- Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore
Week 6
- Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
- Day 38: Rs 3 crore
- Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
- Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
- Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore
- Day 42: Rs 1 crore
- Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore
Week 6 Total: Rs 12.45 crore
Week 7
- Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore
- Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore
- Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore
- Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore
- Day 48: Rs 0.55 crore
- Day 49: Rs 0.52 crore
- Day 50: Rs 0.50 crore
Week 7 Total: Rs 15.58 crore
Week 8
- Day 51: Rs 0.42 crore
- Day 52: Rs 0.90 crore
- Day 53: Rs 1.10 crore
- Day 54: Rs 0.35 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 25
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla witnessed another dip in collections after showing some growth over the weekend. After earning Rs 4.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 3 crore on Saturday, the film dropped by 66.25 per cent on Monday and collected Rs 1.35 crore.
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The film is currently running in its fourth week in theatres.
So far, it has collected Rs 243.12 crore worldwide. Of this, India Gross stands at Rs 189.97Cr, and overseas stands at Rs 53.15 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
Week 1
- Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
- Day 2: Rs 19 crore
- Day 3: Rs 23 crore
- Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
- Day 5: Rs 8 crore
- Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
- Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore
Week 2
- Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
- Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore
- Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore
- Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore
- Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore
- Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore
- Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore
Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore
Week 3
- Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore
- Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore
- Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore
- Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore
- Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore
- Day 20: Rs 1.75 crore
- Day 21: Rs 1.75 crore
Week 3 Total: Rs 21.85 crore
Week 4
- Day 22: Rs 1.75 crore
- Day 23: Rs 3 crore
- Day 24: Rs 4.10 crore
- Day 25: Rs 1.35 crore
About Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla
Released on March 19 after paid preview shows, Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action-thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others. The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run concludes.
Bhooth Bangla, which reunited Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after more than a decade, released on April 17. The horror-comedy also opened with paid previews and will stream on Netflix post its theatrical run. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the box office collection for Dhurandhar 2 on Day 54?
What is the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,795.10 crore worldwide, with Rs 1,368.52 crore from India and Rs 426.58 crore from overseas.
How did Bhooth Bangla perform on Monday?
Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 1.35 crore on Monday, showing a 66.25% dip from its Sunday collections.
What is the total worldwide gross for Bhooth Bangla?
Bhooth Bangla has grossed Rs 243.12 crore worldwide, with Rs 189.97 crore from India and Rs 53.15 crore from overseas.
When will Dhurandhar 2 be available for streaming?
Dhurandhar 2 is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run concludes.